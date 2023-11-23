Act fast! This Shark cordless vac includes free steam mop for Black Friday

Black Friday is just hours away. However, you don't have to wait till November 24 to score the best Black Friday deals. Many of the best sales are live right now, such as this epic deal we spotted on a cordless vacuum.

For a limited time, you can get the Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum on sale for $299 at Shark via coupon code "BFDEAL40". Plus, you'll get the Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop for free ($89 value). Make sure to check out our guide to this week's best Shark promo codes for more ways to save.

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum: was $499 now $299 @ Shark

The Shark Stratos features an infrared sensor that detects dirt you can't see and automatically increases suction power for better dirt pickup. Its two brushroll system digs deep into carpets and hard floors to pick up everything from dirt to pet hair. The cordless vac offers 60 minutes of runtime and packs a HEPA filter to trap dust, allergens, and more. Use coupon "BFDEAL40" to get this deal and you'll also get a free Shark Pro Steam Pocket Mop ($89 value).

It features a self-cleaning brushroll that can suck up hard-to-get pet hairs from carpets and rugs. Shark calls it the PowerFins HairPro, which grips and captures not only pet hair, but long hair without creating a messy clog of hair wrap. The vacuum also has a HEPA filter to trap allergens and dust inside the vacuum.