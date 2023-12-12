Act fast! This fantastic HP Omen 17 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 is $820 off

Are you in the market for a seriously beefy gaming laptop that can run some of the best PC games at speedy frame rates? Then hoo-boy, do we have a sweet deal for you.

Right now, the HP Omen Gaming Laptop is on sale for $1,579 at eBay . That’s a significant 34% saving, putting $820 back in your pocket considering this portable PC normally goes for a wallet-shredding $2,399. You better hurry, though, as there are only a limited number of units left on sale at time of writing.

HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,579 @ eBay

This HP Omen 17 Gaming Laptop will handle AAA games with ease, thanks to its powerhouse i7-13700HX processor, impressive Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop GPU that packs 12GB of VRAM, a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM. This bad boy comes in a Shadow Black finish, sporting a 17.3 inch 1440p display (2,560 x 1,400) that can reach an absurdly speedy refresh rate of 240Hz. You can also take peace of mind knowing that this offer comes from an HP Authorized seller.

So what components are you getting for your money under that sleek hood, then? The headline parts are obviously this HP Omen’s Intel Core i7-13700HX, combined with an RTX 4080. That’s quite the one-two punch of CPU and GPU power. With a 1440p native screen resolution (2,560 x 1,400), you should be able to run many of the best Steam games at over 60 fps.

Thanks to that Team Green 40-Series card, the Omen can take advantage of Nvidia DLSS 3 that boasts advanced frame generation techniques that help to boost fps numbers big style. The likes of the recent Alan Wake 2 and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora both take advantage of upsampling and frame gen features, proving that not every big PC port has to be a phoned-in mess at launch.

Yes, I am still throwing shade at you, Star Wars: Jedi: Survivor. The HP Omen 17 is an impressive gaming laptop, but even an RTX 4090 in one of the best gaming PCs can’t save Cal’s Stormtrooper-slicing adventure well over six months on from release.

Just bear in mind that this 17.3-inch laptop brings the chonk. Tipping the scales at 6.17 lbs, your biceps will be bulging if you carry this beefy old boy around your apartment regularly. While it may not be perfect for throwing into a backpack, it’ll do you nicely if you want to sit down at a home desk/coffee table and enjoy a marathon Doom Eternal session at blistering frame rates.