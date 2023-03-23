Act fast! These 5 OLED TVs are on sale at their lowest price ever

Buying an OLED is one of the biggest living room upgrades you can make. I should know, because I purchased a new OLED back in November. It's one of the best tech purchases I've made and contrary to popular belief, you don't have to spend thousands to score a killer TV.

Today's OLED TV deals are making it more affordable than ever to upgrade to an OLED TV. What's more, many of today's mid-tier models offer impressive performance for the price. Combined with this month's March Madness TV sales, now is an excellent time to buy. So I've rounded up five OLED TV deals that are currently at their lowest price ever. My list includes OLED TVs of all sizes, along with a killer deal on the LG C2, which is the TV I purchased and one of the best OLED TVs of 2023.

5 best OLED TV deals right now

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $999 now $849 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED TV. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Add it to your cart to see the $849 price tag. It's sold via a third party, but fulfilled via Walmart. Best Buy offers it for $899 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) LG C2 48" OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2023. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports. Plus, you get easy access to all the streaming services you could need. I purchased the 65-inch in November and it's been one of the best purchases I've made. Multiple sizes are on sale, but its the 48-inch model (opens in new tab), 55-inch model (opens in new tab), and 65-inch model (opens in new tab) that are at all-time price lows. (The 42-inch model has been $100 cheaper before).

(opens in new tab) Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

(opens in new tab) LG 65" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $1,296 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The LG B2 is a more affordable version of LG's award-winning LG C2 OLED. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. In our LG B2 OLED review we said it's a strong mid-range OLED that does a great job balancing price and performance needs. Walmart offers the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sony 55" A80K 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,298 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony A80K OLED TV uses the new cognitive XR processor that adjusts brightness on the fly to boost lights and deepen blacks without losing detail. In our Sony A80K OLED TV review we called it one of the best OLED TVs you can buy offering a superb picture, robust audio system, and intuitive Google TV smart interface. It comes with Google TV and Google Assistant built-in and has exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. It's worth picking up if you're looking for a feature-packed OLED TV.