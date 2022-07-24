7 deals to help you stay cool and beat the heat

Record-breaking heat continues to scorch most of the country. Unfortunately, the high heat and suffocating humidity are expected to last for days.

While you could beat the heat by duct taping foil to the outside of your windows, there are other ways to stay cool. From pillows designed to wick away heat to personal fans you can drape around your neck, these summer gadgets were made to help you beat the heat. Also, make sure to check out our guide on how to cool down a room in a heatwave.

Bladeless Neck Fan: was $41 now $35 @ Amazon

Sure, it looks gimmicky, but the ComLife Bladeless Neck Fan actually does a decent job of keeping you cool. You can set it to any one of four different speeds (ranging from mild to strong) and it can be charged via USB. Plus, its bladeless design makes it safe for anyone to wear.

Hydro Flask 20-ounce Coffee Mug: was $34 now $25 @ Amazon

Staying hydrated is a must during the summer and the Hydro Flask is one of the best water bottles (opens in new tab) we've tested. The reusable, stainless steel thermos is BPA-free and fits in most car cup holders. It also features a strap that makes it easy to carry. However, we love it because it does an excellent job of keeping liquids cold for 24 hours.

Layla Kapok Pillow: buy one, get one 50% off @ Layla

The Kapok Pillow is one of the best pillows (opens in new tab) for keeping cool. It's designed to wick away body heat and stop the growth of bacteria on your skin. It accomplishes this thanks to its outer cover and inner fill, which is a blend of memory foam and lightweight Kapok fibers that are airier and softer than cotton or wool. Currently, when you buy one at full price ($109 for queen), you'll get another at 50% off.

Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewer: was $49 now $41 @ Amazon

Make the perfect cold brew from the comforts of your home with the Presto Dorothy Rapid Cold Brewer. It makes cold brew coffee in as little as 15 minutes via its rapid brew tech. Just fill its carafe with water, adjust the machine's whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and you're good to go. It makes up to 22 ounces per batch.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker: was $95 now $87 @ Amazon

Want ice cream, but don't feel like standing in line at your local ice cream shop? The Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker is one of the best ice cream makers around. The machine can make up to 2 quarts of ice cream, sorbet, or frozen yogurt in just 25 minutes. Make sure to click the digital coupon to save $7 at checkout. By comparison, Wayfair has it on sale for $100.

Tovolo Popsicle Molds: was $14 now $13 @ Amazon

Treat the kids — or yourself — to some homemade popsicles with the Tovolo Popsicle Mold. Each mold has a built-in drip-guard handle that prevents sticky hands by collecting drips from melting popsicles. The base can make up to six popsicles at once and they're all reusable. It's made of BPA-free plastic.

Kespen Window Film: was $40 now $27 @ Amazon

It won't replace your air conditioner, but window film is a great way to reduce heat in any room. Simply apply it to your windows and it will reflect sunlight back outside. It also provides tinting, so you can still see outside your windows.