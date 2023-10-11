25 Best Prime Day deals that are great holiday gifts

Black Friday is typically the time most folks go holiday shopping. That's fine if you don't mind waiting until the end of November. But if you want to beat the typical Black Friday rush, you can take advantage of some awesome Amazon Prime Day sales right now.
Amazon Prime Day is on its second and last day, meaning it won't be long until most items return to their standard pricing. That being the case, you can get most (if not all) of your holiday shopping done today. Considering the wide variety of electronic devices available, this is definitely the best time to get your shopping done.
Below are 25 Prime Day deals that make for great holiday gifts. This includes everything from Amazon devices, Apple products, TVs, headphones, gaming laptops and more. And if you’re looking for more deals, check out these last-minute Prime Day deals that are too good to miss.
Holiday gifts — Quick links
- Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
- Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $94 @ Amazon
- iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon
- LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $187 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $175 @ Amazon
- 10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
- Dell 34" Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
- Keychron K2 V2 mechanical keyboard: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
25 Best Prime Day deals for holiday gifts
Echo Dot (5th Gen): was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
Lowest price! The 2022 Echo Dot is one of the best Alexa speakers you can buy if you're on a budget. It features eero built-in and a room temperature sensor that can initiate certain Alexa smart home routines. It hit $24 last Black Friday, which makes this its new lowest price ever.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2022): was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
Amazon's Fire tablets have always been a more affordable alternative to Apple and Samsung tablets and they're even cheaper now. This deal in particular has the current-gen Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59, which is its second-lowest price ever.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022): was $139 now $109 @ Amazon
The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 is on sale at its lowest price ever. This device offers speedy performance and an easy-to-use interface. It also comes with an Ethernet port, USB-A, and HDMI-in. If you want a premium streaming device, this is the gadget to get. In our Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review, we said the 3rd Generation Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV yet, combining best-in-class speed with a new remote and an extra HDMI port for all of us device-jugglers.
Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $22 @ Amazon
For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is the streamer to get. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Alexa and play games for just $22. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review, we said it does great job balancing functionality, price, and performance. Note that there's a newer 2023 model, but it's not on sale.
Blink Outdoor: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon
The Blink Outdoor is a fully wireless home security camera that records video in 1080p, lets you store video locally (or in the cloud), and has a two-year battery life. In our Blink Outdoor camera review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best home security camera under $100. Note the 4th-gen model is on sale for $71. It features a wider field of view, person detection, and dual motion zones.
Kindle Paperwhite: was $139 now $94 @ Amazon
The best Kindle for most people is the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, as it's got a 6-inch flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights and 8GB of storage. It's currently $45 off and bundled with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited, making it one of the best Prime Day Kindle deals you can get.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy | $94 @ Target
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo: was $399 now $199 @ Amazon
Price Drop! This robot vacuum offers all of the smart features you would expect, and for a great price. It will detect dirtier areas of your floors and clean those spots more thoroughly as it works. Plus, it’s smart enough to make suggestions for your schedule too, such as recommending more vacuuming during pollen season or when pets are more likely to shed. Amazon has now knocked 50% off the price for Prime Big Deal Days.
Price check: $399 @ iRobot
LG C3 55" 4K OLED: was $1,899 now $1,396 @ Amazon
Released in 2023, the LG C3 is one of the best mid-tier OLED TVs you can buy. In our LG OLED C3 review, we said the Editor's Choice TV delivers perfect blacks, thrilling contrast, and rich, accurate colors at every point across the visual spectrum. It's also perfect for gamers with a suite of Game Optimizer features and a 120Hz refresh rate. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR 10/HLG support, four HDMI 2.1 ports, built-in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant/Apple HomeKit support, and LG's Magic Remote.
Price check: $1,396 @ Walmart | $1,399 @ Best Buy
AirPods Pro 2 (2022): was $249 now $187 @ Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noise cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level.
Price check: $229 @ B&H Photo | $199 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take ANC to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality, and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and battery life lasts up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Price check: $279 @ Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 offer customizable sound, good ANC, and a comfortable fit. They’ve also got great functionality with the Galaxy Wearable app and wireless charging. They charge super fast, and can be topped off using PowerShare when they're running low on battery. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 review we said they offer plenty of functionality at an attainable price with sound that's both versatile and vibrant.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy
AirPods Max: was $549 now $479 @ Amazon
The AirPods Max are Apple's premium, retro-style headphones. They feature large ear cushions, a digital crown, active noise cancellation, and Spatial Audio. The latter feature uses head tracking to offer a surround sound experience. This Amazon deal knocks its price to $479.
Apple Watch SE 2022 (GPS/40mm): was $249 now $175 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch SE sports a modern processor (S8), Crash Detection capability, and watchOS 9. In our Apple Watch SE 2022 review, we called it the best Apple Watch value you'll find. It's now at its lowest price ever.
Price check: $219 @ Best Buy
10.9" iPad Air (WiFi/64GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
The 2022 iPad Air is powered by Apple's M1 processor, which features an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous-gen iPad Air. Other standout features include a 12MP ultra-wide front camera that supports Center Stage and 5G support (cellular models only). The tablet features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display (2360 x 1640), 12MP wide (rear) camera, USB-C charging, and Magic Keyboard support. In our Apple iPad Air 2022 review, we said it sets a new standard for tablets.
Price check: $499 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 13 (M1/256GB): was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Lowest price! It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. This ties a deal I saw from two years ago as the lowest price ever.
Price check: $749 @ Best Buy
MacBook Air 15" (M2/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Amazon
There's a new MacBook Air in town. Apple's biggest MacBook Air features a large 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M2 chip w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, four-speaker system with Spatial Audio, and MagSafe charging. (The 256GB version is unavailable at Amazon as of this writing.) In our MacBook Air 15 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a super-sized version of the 13-inch model with excellent performance, epic battery life (15 hours in our testing), and a gorgeous display.
Price check: $1,299 @ B&H Photo | $1,049 @ Best Buy
Asus VivoBook 15: was $379 now $328 @ Amazon
Ideal for students or basic work, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a budget machine that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i3-1115G4 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's a little too underpowered for demanding work, but can pass when you just need to surf the web or watch some videos.
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022): was $1,399 now $909 @ Best Buy
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is the best overall gaming laptop you can buy, and it's on sale at Best Buy. This config sports a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 Series CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers great performance, incredible battery life (11 hours and 32 minutes), and unbeatable portability.
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $3,299 now $2,649 B@H
Look, the thick end of $2,700 isn't exactly cheap, but this Lenovo packs in some seriously impressive components under its hood and that $650 saving is still huge. Rocking an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU and an Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13980HX (that boasts 24 cores), it should be able to run the best Steam games at high frame rates at its native (2560 x 1600) screen resolution without breaking a sweat.
Madden NFL 24: was $69 now $42 @ Amazon
The latest entry in EA Sports' long-running football simulator is currently on sale at Amazon. Just be aware that in order to get this discount you'll need to check the coupon box. Madden NFL 24 is the most comprehensive digital recreation of the sport to date offering increased control and realism as well as a suite of new modes. Lead your team to victory and compete with the world online.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon
The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany Rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight.
Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset: was $149 now $99 @ Amazon
An excellent third-party Xbox Series X headset, we awarded the Razer Kaira Pro an Editor's Choice award in our Razer Kaira Pro review. We were most impressed with its solid sound, comfortable fit, and sleek design. Reminder: It hit $76 on Prime Day.
Dell 34" Gaming Monitor: was $499 now $349 @ Amazon
Lowest price! When it comes to productivity, nothing beats an ultrawide monitor. This Dell 34-inch curved ultrawide, model S3422DWG, is on sale for $349. It's a solid deal overall for a 21:9 aspect ratio monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. It also has an 1800R curve and a 144Hz refresh rate.
Price check: $499 @ Dell
Keychron K2 V2 mechanical keyboard: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon
The Keychron K2 V2 wireless mechanical keyboard may be small, but is a lot of keyboard for your money. It comes with both Windows and macOS keycaps and allows you to switch between both operating systems with the flick of a switch. It also features multiple Bluetooth channels allowing you to swap between different machines. Right now, as part of Prime Day deals, it's currently on sale at 20% off and the lowest we've ever seen it.
Sony HTX8500 Soundbar: was $399 now $198 @ Amazon
The Sony HTX8500 2.1 channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS X, with dual built-in subwoofers, seven different sound modes, and 4K HDR passthrough. Measuring 890 x 64 x 96 mm, it's sleek and should fit neatly under most TVs. The previous all time low price for this soundbar was $238.