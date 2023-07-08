11 best Prime Day deals under $50 this weekend

Prime Day officially kicks off on Tuesday, but Amazon has already started rolling out the Prime Day deals. And with inflation being what it is, shoppers are looking to save us much as possible. I've been covering Prime Day deals since the very first shopping event in 2015, so I wanted to help you by selecting the best sales under $50.

Right now you can snag all sorts of Amazon devices for very low prices, including the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for just $24, which is over 50% off. But there's plenty of other brands starting early. We also found a 3-in-1 wireless Apple charger for $36, a 256GB microSD card for $19 and more bargains. Here's the best Prime Day deals under $50 so far.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $24 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best Fire TV device Amazon's ever made, thanks to performance gains and a slightly updated remote that helps cord-cutters jump to live TV. In our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review, we said the Editor's Choice streamer offers excellent 4K HDR quality, fast performance, and access to every app you could want.

Lseyyox 3-in-1 wireless charger: was $69 now $36 @ Amazon

If you want to be able to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods at once, the Lseyyox Charging Station for multiple Apple devices will make your life easier. The magnetic charging station supports iPhone 12 and above, you get 18W of power, and the whole design folds up for easy travel. Right now you can save a whopping 48%, which is a great deal.

Echo Dot with Clock: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Editor's Choice! I know, this is the most predicable Prime Day deal ever. However, if you're going to buy a new Echo speaker this Prime Day — the Echo Dot with Clock (5th Gen) is the one you should get. Here's why. First, this is the cheapest it's ever been. (The previous low was $34). Secondly, we named it the best smart speaker and best smart home device you can buy. The addition of the LED clock display makes a real difference and we also like the built-in Eero WiFi extender and the room temperature sensor.

Donner DoBuds One: was $49 now $39 @ Amazon

You don't need to spring for AirPods to get a solid pair of wireless earbuds. In our Donner DoBuds One review, we said they give you "AirPods styling and effective active noise cancellation for less." We also live the balanced sound, sweat and water resistance and strong 6.5 hours of battery life with ANC turned on. The charging case gives you up to 32 hours of juice.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

We named the previous-gen Echo Show 5 one of the best smart displays you can buy. We've yet to review the new model, but Amazon claims it has 2x better bass and cleaner sound than its predecessor. There's also an extra built-in mic for improved Alexa responsiveness and a faster CPU. It also sports a 5.5-inch and built-in camera. This is the first time this 2023 smart display is on sale.

Tribit StormBox Micro: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

The Tribit StormBox Micro is such a good bargain that it makes our list of the best cheap Bluetooth speakers. And right now it's even cheaper for Prime Day with 17% off the regular price. As you'll see in our Tribit StormBox Micro review, we like the small and lightweight design, the punchy bass and water resistance. Plus it's easy to mount this speaker to a bike or attach it to a backpack.

Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD: was $39 now $17 @ Amazon

Get more storage for your compatible phone, tablet, Nintendo Switch of digital camera with this deal that's 55% off. This Samsung EVO Select microSD card offers 256GB of storage and comes with a full-size SD Card adapter to make it easier to transfer files to laptops with that slot. The card delivers speeds up to 130MB/sec and is highly durable.

Amazon Smart Plug: was $24 now $12 @ Amazon

Amazon's Smart Plug lets you turn on/off a wide list of compatible devices that have a mechanical on/off switch. Just plug it into an electrical outlet and then plug in the device you'd like to control. The included Alexa app lets you control coffee makers, lights, and more. This is the cheapest it's ever been.

Ring Indoor Cam (2nd Gen): was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

Keep an eye on your home when you're away and just get more peace of mind with the Ring Indoor Cam 2nd gen. This security camera captures footage in crisp 1080p resolution and also offers color night vision, and it can give you real-time alerts if the Ring detects movement. Other features include two-way talk support and a manual privacy cover.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon

The sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope once again reunites the residents of the Mushroom Kingdom with the zany rabbids. This time the unexpected allies are venturing into the stars for an intergalactic adventure. Offering colorful strategy combat, and plenty of planets to explore, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is a delight.