10 last-minute Super Bowl TV deals with in-store pickup

The Philadelphia Eagles will clash against the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday during Super Bowl 2023. While you can no longer get a new TV delivered to your home in time for the game, there are still plenty of Super Bowl TV deals with in-store pickup.

Best Buy and Walmart, for instance, are offering epic TV deals on big-screen QLEDs, budget OLED TVs, and everything in between. Just remember, the earlier you place your order, the better your chances of having a smooth experience with in-store pickup. Likewise, in-store stock may vary based on your location.

If you're content with your current TV and are just wondering where to catch the Super Bowl 2023 live stream, make sure to check out our guides on how to watch the Super Bowl in 4K and how to watch the Super Bowl on Roku for free.

Super Bowl TV deals with in-store pickup

TCL 58" 4-Series 4K Roku TV: was $379 now $289 @ Best Buy

Get ready for Super Bowl 2023 with the TCL 4-Series TV. It supports HDR content and it's also compatible with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The 58-inch TV also comes with Roku's operating system built right in, which makes it a great smart TV.

Onn 65" 4K Roku TV: was $368 now $298 @ Walmart

If you want a big-screen TV, but don't want to spend too much — this is the deal for you. Walmart has its Onn 65-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $298. The TV features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google Assistant compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

Hisense 55" QLED 4K Roku TV: was $599 now $369 @ Best Buy

The Hisense U6GR uses QLED technology coupled with full array local dimming to offer sharper colors, brightness, and contrast than traditional TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Alexa/Siri/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports (including one HDMI 2.1 port).

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $679 now $539 @ Best Buy

Get the most screen real estate for your dollar with the TCL 75-inch 4-Series Roku TV. It offers HDR support, Siri/Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and four HDMI ports. It also comes with Roku's smart platform, which is our favorite for streaming shows from Netflix, Disney Plus, HOB Max, and more.

Hisense 55" U8H Mini LED 4K TV: was $1,149 now $649 @ Best Buy

Save $500! Our pick for the best value TV of 2022 just got cheaper courtesy of this epic Super Bowl TV deal at Best Buy. The 55-inch Hisense U8H offers Mini-LED lighting at an affordable price tag. Its peak brightness exceeds any TV around at this price point and its color reproduction is as good as some of this year's best TVs. You also get a 120Hz refresh rate that's great for sports and gaming.

Super Bowl OLED TV deals with in-store pickup

LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $899 @ Best Buy

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. Console gamers take note: It's a budget model, so you only get a 60Hz panel and three HDMI ports, with no HDMI 2.1 support. Otherwise, it's great for casual gaming and streaming. Walmart offers the same price.

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $998 @ Walmart

Vizio's OLED TV is in stock and on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's IQ Ultra CPU and the company's ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. In our Vizio OLED TV review, we said it offers more for your money than most competing OLED TVs. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for any 65-inch OLED.

LG 55" B2 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The LG B2 is a 2022 OLED TV. It uses LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor and supports Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG formats. Gamers will appreciate its 120Hz panel as well as LG's Game Optimizer and the inclusion of two HDMI 2.1 ports. It also has built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa with support for Apple HomeKit. This is one of the cheapest prices we've ever seen for this TV. Walmart offers the same price.

LG C2 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,599 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

We named this stunning television the best TV of 2022. It combines exceptional picture-quality with a slick design. It's also ideal for gamers with a 120Hz refresh rate and offers all easy access to all the streaming services you could need. All sizes are currently on sale. Walmart offers the same price.