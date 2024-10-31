Windows 10 is officially dying next October — but you can get a year of extra support for $30

For those of us who haven't moved on to Windows 11, support for Windows 10 will officially end on October 14, 2025. However, Microsoft has announced that you can purchase one extra year of Extended Security Updates (ESU) for $30, which is the first time the company has done this.

There are some caveats when it comes to this extended support. In a blog post, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, explained, "Enrolled PCs will continue to receive Critical and Important security updates for Windows 10; however, new features, bug fixes, and technical support will no longer be available from Microsoft."

This means that your Windows 10 devices will remain secure for at least a year, but you're on your own for anything else.

Additionally, Mehdi notes that you won't be able to sign up for the extension until "closer to the end of support in 2025." Presumably, this points to September, but Microsoft did not provide a more specific range.

Of course, Microsoft is encouraging people who are using Windows 10 to make the leap to Windows 11. "With the Windows 10 End of Support moment, now is the time to move to Windows 11 with confidence,” says Mehdi.

This may be harder than Mehdi claims, as thousands of PCs can't upgrade to the current iteration of Windows 11, 24H2, thanks to a number of incompatibility issues. This week it was revealed that the 24H2 update is also crashing Intel motherboards.

If you are one of the lucky few who can access 24H2, it does introduce a number of interesting new features. Plus, with more stringent requirements to run Windows 11, you may have to get a new PC, like one of the best Windows laptops.

Windows 10 was supposed to die in 2023, but Microsoft reopened the beta program earlier this year, and it has continued to support the solid operating system. With all of the current problems facing Windows 11, 10 may be unkillable.