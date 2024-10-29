Windows 11 24H2 update disaster — it’s now crashing Intel motherboards

News
By
published

The problems continue for Microsoft

Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft)

While we were initially excited for Windows 11 version 24H2, it's been nothing but problems for Microsoft. In the latest batch of issues, users with Intel motherboards are now seeing crashes, causing them to jump through hoops to get things back in working order.

The information comes from a Spanish language post from El Chapuzas Informatico, who have had their eyes on the update since it first launched. Intel Z890 motherboards appear to have the issue. There's an apparent conflict between dedicated and integrated GPUs.

Unfortunately, the problem doesn't relate to one specific motherboard model. MSI and Gigabyte motherboards, as are other brands in the Z890 line, are reportedly affected.

If the problem occurs, users must enter the motherboard BIOS and disable the integrated graphics before proceeding with the necessary BIOS updates. On the plus side, user reports indicate that the crash doesn't cause any long-term damage to the motherboard, so once the integrated graphics are disabled, everything should be back to normal.

Either way, Microsoft needs to patch this issue as soon as possible, as more problems keep appearing, and this may not be the end of the Windows 11 version 24H2 woes for the company (and, more importantly, Windows users). With some users dealing with Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issues with popular Western Digital SSDs and other issues, this is becoming a widespread problem.

While avoiding the update sounds easy enough, many users automatically get updates pushed to their PCs when restarting or powering off their system.

Again, it's important to note that any other prevalent problems don't seem to be permanently ruining any hardware; they are still significant, widespread issues that should be solved ASAP.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 92 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
View
Refurbished
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(Refurbished 512GB 8GB RAM)
Our Review
9
MacBook Pro (2023) 14.2-inch...
Back Market (US)
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
10
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.

See more Computing News