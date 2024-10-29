Windows 11 24H2 update disaster — it’s now crashing Intel motherboards

While we were initially excited for Windows 11 version 24H2, it's been nothing but problems for Microsoft. In the latest batch of issues, users with Intel motherboards are now seeing crashes, causing them to jump through hoops to get things back in working order.

The information comes from a Spanish language post from El Chapuzas Informatico, who have had their eyes on the update since it first launched. Intel Z890 motherboards appear to have the issue. There's an apparent conflict between dedicated and integrated GPUs.

Unfortunately, the problem doesn't relate to one specific motherboard model. MSI and Gigabyte motherboards, as are other brands in the Z890 line, are reportedly affected.

If the problem occurs, users must enter the motherboard BIOS and disable the integrated graphics before proceeding with the necessary BIOS updates. On the plus side, user reports indicate that the crash doesn't cause any long-term damage to the motherboard, so once the integrated graphics are disabled, everything should be back to normal.

Either way, Microsoft needs to patch this issue as soon as possible, as more problems keep appearing, and this may not be the end of the Windows 11 version 24H2 woes for the company (and, more importantly, Windows users). With some users dealing with Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) issues with popular Western Digital SSDs and other issues, this is becoming a widespread problem.

While avoiding the update sounds easy enough, many users automatically get updates pushed to their PCs when restarting or powering off their system.

Again, it's important to note that any other prevalent problems don't seem to be permanently ruining any hardware; they are still significant, widespread issues that should be solved ASAP.

