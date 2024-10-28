Microsoft just paused Windows 11 24H2 update for many PCs due to crashes and freezes

With a large number of PC users finding issues with the latest Windows 11 24H2 update, Microsoft has place a temporary hold on it for certain hardware and software configurations. The pause, as reported by BleedingComputer, was put in place because various setups are "causing crashes, performance issues, freezes or other unusual behavior."

If your PC is one of the affected configurations, then Windows will prevent the 24H2 update from installing until the compatibility issues are resolved either via driver or software updates.

Asus products, specifically seem to be hit by this, especially the Asus Vivobook Go X415KA and X515KA laptops where the update might introduce blue screen errors. Asus confirmed to Bleeding Computer that the named models not receiving the latest Windows update is due to compatibility errors. This means you'll need to wait until Asus puts out a firmware update before installing it.

If you find yourself locked out of installing the 24H2 update you can click the 'Learn More' link in your PC settings under the Windows Update section.

You'll find this text: "Upgrade to Window 11 is on its way to your device. There is nothing that requires your attention at the moment. Once the update is ready for your device, you’ll see it available on this page." And the link which describes what compatibility holds are affecting your PC.

Here are more current compatibility holds:

Asphalt 8 (Airborne)

Easy Anti-Cheat

Integrated cameras

Fingerprint sensors

Intel Smart Sound Technology

Safe Exam Browswer

Voicemeter app

Wallpaper customization apps

Asphalt 8 (Airborne)

This game has existed on PC and mobile devices since at least 2013. If, for some reason, you still have it installed it can cause the game to freeze, requiring a restart to resume.

Easy Anti-Cheat

Easy Anti-Cheat is popular with many game publishers and a requirement to play certain online multiplayer games like the hugely Fortnite.

If you run games that utilize Easy Anti-Cheat the update can cause system crashes. It specifically hits PCs with Intel's Alder Lake processors and Intel vPro technology.

It's suggested to try updating your games or drivers, which might unlock Microsoft's hold.

Fingerprint sensors

For those who have fingerprint sensors on your devices, the update may cause them to become unresponsive, which means you'll need to unlock the computer with your PIN or facial recognition, if you have either setup.

Microsoft is supposed to release a firmware update to resolve this issue thouugh.

Intel Smart Sound Technology

Apparently, Intel Smart Sound Technology routinely causes errors whenever Windows 11 updates and this is especially true with major ones.

With the 24H2 update, PCs running SST drivers can get blue screen errors with the specific driver versions 10.29.0.5152 and 10.30.0.5152 as the culprits.

You will need to install these Intel SST drivers: 10.30.00.5714 or 10.29.00.5714 or later. It can take up to 48 hours after driver installation for the hold to go away though.

Safe Exam Browser

This one shouldn't affect most people as Safe Exam is generally a browser for universities and businesses to conduct internal exams.

However, if you or your business does use the third-party browsers, versions 3.7 or lower will not work after installing 24H2.

Voicemeeter app

If you use the Voicemeeter app, which is a virtual audio mixer app that lets you manage and mix audio from various inputs, the update may cause blue screen errors.

You may see a memory management error when opening the application. It appears to be caused by an incompatibility error between the Voicemeeter drivers and Windows 11's memory manager.

The developers, VB-Audio Software, will need to push a driver fix for this to be resolved.

Wallpaper customization apps

Wallpaper customization apps may run into issues including missing wallpapers and disrupted desktop previews.

Microsoft recommends updating the apps, according to Bleeding Computer.

What to do if you face a hold?

As mentioned with some of these issues, you will need to wait until manufacturers or developers pushout firmware fixes. It also means that you should not manually update to 24H2, if you're impacted it could cause freezing, system crashes or blue screen errors.

You will need to check for new updates to the specific software or drivers. Once those are updated, they should, hopefully, release the 24H2 update blocks.

More than likely most of these issues will be resolved going forward, but when that will happen is really the question.