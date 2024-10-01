The next big Windows 11 update is here — how and when you can get it, and the big new features

News
By
published

It's almost time to update Windows 11

LG Gram 17 Pro (2023) review unit on table outdoors running Windows 11
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Microsoft has had its Apple M1 moment with Copilot+ PCs, and now the team is back with a slew of new features in its fall Windows 11 update — named 24H2.

Not only are you getting all of the complete Copilot overhaul that my colleague Tony Polanco has detailed, there are some stellar quality of life improvements to bring the rest of Windows up to the current standard of the chips from Qualcomm, AMD and Intel. Let’s go into the small (but significant) changes being made aside of AI, and how you can guarantee your spot at the front of the queue to get them.

What other new features come with Windows 11 24H2?

Copilot Daily

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Alongside this laying the foundations for the big Copilot update you can expect to see rolling out to “select devices and markets beginning in November,” 24H2 also brings some additional tweaks to the experience too.

These include an enhanced battery saver (critical when you see how the new chipsets are really steering into power management gains), support for Bluetooth LE audio, Wi-Fi 7 and HDR backgrounds. That latter one is lovely to see, as turning on HDR mode for Windows makes a lot of your OS feel super washed out. To get some balance here will make it vastly more pleasant to look at.

How to download Windows 11 24H2

Microsoft has stated it is taking a phased rollout of this update, which will start “over the coming weeks.” So all we can do now is prepare you to get it the moment it’s available.

Turn on Get the latest updates in Windows 11

(Image credit: Microsoft)

To do so, head over to your PC's settings and click Windows update. Once you’re there, make sure you turn on Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available. With that, you will guarantee your spot at the front of the queue for your laptop. Need to emphasize that “for your laptop” bit, as Microsoft’s update cadence changes based on the device you have.

For example, it’s looking likely that Copilot+ PCs will get this update first, and then other older systems will follow thereafter.

For updates on when you can expect to see yours, the Redmond crew will be sharing the status of its rollout in the Windows release health hub.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 86 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB SSD)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
2
ASUS - Zenbook S 13 13.3"...
Best Buy
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
3
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
5
13-inch MacBook Air with M3...
Apple
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
6
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
7
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(256GB)
8
Apple 13" MacBook Air 256Gb...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,099
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
9
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,599.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
10
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England
Managing Editor — Computing

Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a Managing Editor of Computing at Tom's Guide. He has previously written for Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already.

See more Computing News