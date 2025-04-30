Glare-free, AI-enhanced and packing an 8K-capable wireless One Connect Box, Samsung's new 2025 flagship is the TV of my dreams

Earlier this month, I reviewed Samsung's top OLED television of the year, the S95F, which I awarded 4.5 stars, declaring it "the company's best OLED TV yet, thanks in large part to a significant increase in brightness and an outstanding glare-free display."

As impressive as that TV is, I was still eager to see what else the South Korean electronics giant had in store for us this year. In particular, I wanted to get my eyes on its new flagship 8K Neo QLED model, the QN990F.

I finally got my chance yesterday, as Samsung revealed the rest of its Australian TV lineup for 2025 at a local launch event in Sydney, which included a slew of updated 4K and 8K Neo QLED models.

I can confirm that the QN990F did not disappoint, sticking with the stunning bezel-free design of last year's QN900D but adding some new and surprising design improvements.

All of Samsung's new 4K and 8K Neo QLED TVs also boast AI image enhancing capabilities, allowing users to easily adjust picture quality, colour vibrance and contrast to their liking with a few on-screen prompts.

The One Connect Box now transmits wirelessly

Samsung's celebrated One Connect Box now connects to the screen wirelessly and is able to transmit 8K/120Hz or 4K/240Hz signals, provided it's positioned within 10 metres of the display. And, unlike LG's wireless M5 OLED TV, it doesn't require line of sight to work.

Of course, that does mean that unlike previous models, both the One Connect Box and screen now require their own power sources, which means one more cable to deal with than before.

Still, that design update will undoubtedly bring more flexibility for wall mounting and living room layouts, especially if the panel's power cable ends up being rated for in-wall installation (the standard One Connect cable was not).

Increased connectivity and next-level gaming features

And then there's one more design update which really has me excited: along with the standard four HDMI 2.1 ports on the One Connect Box, the panel itself will now offer a fifth HDMI 2.1 port, putting it ahead of every other TV in the market in terms of connectivity.

According to the Samsung representative I spoke with at yesterday's launch, the fifth HDMI port is aimed at PC gamers, allowing them to connect directly to the screen for 4K/240Hz gaming with minimal input lag.

Add to this the TV's other gaming features, such as variable refresh rates (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), FreeSync Pro support and AI Auto Game Mode, it seems like the QN990F will be the gaming television to beat in 2025.

Game-changing glare-free tech rolled out across more TVs

Samsung's QN900F 8K Neo QLED TV takes its style cues from The Frame, only with a metal frame design. (Image credit: Samsung)

When I tested Samsung's S95F OLED TV earlier this month, I was blown away by its glare-free display, which practically eliminated distracting light reflections entirely — an issue I've had to endure on my own television at home for years.

Thankfully, Samsung is rolling out its glare-free technology to some models in its Neo QLED range this year, starting with its flagship QN990F 8K Neo QLED TV, and including the new QN900F Neo QLED TV, which is essentially an 8K addition to Samsung's The Frame range with a metal frame design. Samsung's QN90F 4K Neo QLED TV will also receive a glare-free display.

Pricing and availability

Samsung's 2025 AV lineup is available now from leading Australian retailers and Samsung's online store, with the exception of the QN900F 8K Neo QLED TV, which is exclusive to Harvey Norman. A full pricing list for each new model in the range can be found below.

85-inch Neo QLED 8K QN990F — RRP: AU$13,799

85-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900F — RRP: AU$9,774

75-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900F — RRP: AU$7,244

65-inch Neo QLED 8K QN900F — RRP: AU$5,174

98-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F — RRP: AU$11,499

85-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F — RRP: AU$6,899

75-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F —RRP: AU$5,174

65-inch Neo QLED 4K QN90F — RRP: AU$4,024

85-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85F — RRP: AU$5,749

75-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85F — RRP: AU$4,139

65-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85F — RRP: AU$3,219

55-inch Neo QLED 4K QN85F —RRP: AU$2,529

85-inch Neo QLED 4K QN70F —RRP: AU$4,599

75-inch Neo QLED 4K QN70F — RRP: AU$3,449

65-inch Neo QLED 4K QN70F — RRP: AU$2,529

55-inch Neo QLED 4K QN70F — RRP: AU$2,069

100-inch Neo QLED 4K QN80F — RRP: AU$9,199