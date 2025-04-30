Samsung just dropped a big hint about its G Fold triple foldable

Samsung appears to be dropping hints about its rumored triple foldable phone, which could be called the Galaxy G Fold.

In a recent earnings call for shareholders, originally reported by SamMobile, Samsung was asked about its strategy for foldable phones, to which Samsung responded that it will “maximize product competitiveness based on form factor innovation.” This hints towards the triple foldable because, for the most part, there hasn't been many rumors of major changes for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, the two more typical foldables expected to launch this summer.

Samsung also mentions that “Foldables will offer large-screen experiences for Fold.” Now, this could be a hint at the rumored 9.9-inch display for the G Fold, although it could also be a reference to the screen of the Z Fold 7, which is rumored to be increasing to 8 inches from the 7.6 inches seen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

All of this seemingly indicates that Samsung is planning on releasing its first triple foldable phone sooner rather than later, which would match rumors we’ve seen about a release in the summer. However, leaks have indicated that Samsung will only launch the phone in two countries initially, with a wider launch planned for next year.

We still don’t know much about the G Fold outside of vague statements, however, we have heard that the phone is an inward folding device. This means that the screen will fold around the middle section, rather than close up fully like a book. There are also indications that the phone will lack stylus support on both its internal and external screens, which will be a disappointment for many.

At this point in time we can’t say anything about a possible release date for certain. In truth, there’s a lot of debate on the validity of tri-foldable phones, so Samsung limiting the release to certain countries makes sense at this point. However, we would hope to see the phone released to more markets.

