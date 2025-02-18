Apple Vision Pro major upgrade tipped with visionOS 2.4 — here's all the new features
While the Apple Vision Pro launched at an absurdly high price and the company is reportedly working on less expensive models, Apple isn't totally abandoning its first mixed reality headset.
A new report from Bloomberg claims that Apple is working to bring a number of new features to the headset, including Apple Intelligence, as part of the next visionOS update. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that some of these "enhancements" will become available this week in a developer beta, with the public launch expected in April.
Not every Apple Intelligence feature will make its way to the Vision Pro, but sources say the headset will get the Writing Tools interface, Genmojis and Image Playground. The Vision Pro features a Mac M2 chip processor and 16GB of RAM, so it should be able to handle on-device AI processing.
Apple Intelligence was likely always slated to be available on the Vision Pro, but it's possible that the announcement of Android XR and Google's integration of its Gemini AI tools in future headsets pushed up Apple's timeline. The first devices running Android XR will come out later this year with Samsung's Project Moohan expected to be the first headset running the mixed reality platform.
Guest mode and spatial content
Additionally, Bloomberg's report claims that Apple will launch a new app built specially for the Vision Pro meant for watching spatial content, including 3D images and panoramas. Apparently this new app is meant to "spur interest" in spatial media and entice more people to the product. Alongside that, Apple is supposed to release an immersive arctic surfing video for the TV app.
Finally, the visionOS 2.4 update is supposed feature an overhauled mode for guests. This mode allows you to lend the headset to others. It could make it easier for people to share the Vision Pro in your house. It also allows for you to control the mode via your iPhone.
According to unnamed sources, this guest mode feature is supposed to help Vision Pro owners promote the headset to friends and family. Essentially, in-home marketing for Apple.
As mentioned, if you have a Vision Pro, you can potentially try out this update in a developer's beta which should launch soon. Or you'll have to wait until April to see what Apple actually releases.
