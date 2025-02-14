Apple TV Plus’ new action-thriller is now streaming — and it’s already one of my favorite movies of 2025

After watching the first trailer for “The Gorge,” I knew it was right up my street. It didn’t give too much away while setting up a simple yet intriguing premise of two highly trained operatives guarding opposite sides of a gorge. Throw in the talented Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, and Sigourney Weaver, and you’ve got the perfect little flick.

Now streaming on Apple TV Plus, “The Gorge” is an ideal Valentine’s Day watch if you’re in the mood for something action-packed instead of the usual rom-com fare. Having had the chance to watch it early, I can confidently say it delivers exactly what it promises: pure entertainment.

But beyond that, I’ve never come across a premise quite like this, and the movie executes it surprisingly well. Apple TV Plus hasn’t had the best track record with its original movies lately, but “The Gorge” feels like a step in the right direction.

Going in blind is the best way to experience it, thanks to the many twists and turns (so maybe worth skipping the trailer below). But if you prefer a little background before hitting play, here’s everything you need to know about “The Gorge” and why you should stream it.

What is ‘The Gorge’ about?

The Gorge — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Two elite operatives, Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Levi (Miles Teller), are stationed in isolated guard towers on opposite sides of a massive, classified gorge. They're strictly forbidden from making contact and are stationed there for an entire year. Their main job is to constantly scan the gorge’s perimeter, ensuring it's secure, and report their findings to whoever is in charge.

However, their main mission is to protect the world from an unknown but deadly threat lurking within.

Despite the distance between them, Drasa and Levi form a connection while staying on high alert against an enemy they’ve never seen. But when the true danger finally reveals itself, they’re forced to push their physical and mental limits to stop it. With time running out, they must work together to contain the gorge’s deadly secret before it’s too late.

‘The Gorge’ is a great piece of entertainment

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“The Gorge” might not be the greatest action-thriller of all time, but one thing’s for sure: It’s incredibly entertaining. As someone who watches movies and TV for a living, I really value titles that are actually fun and engaging. And in this case, “The Gorge” delivers more than enough action, thrills and even saucy romance.

As I mentioned earlier, I don't want to reveal too much since the movie throws in some twists. And honestly, a few moments left me in shock. I went in without really knowing what the two leads were up against, and I want to keep that element of intrigue for you. But you are here for a reason, and that is to know if it’s worth watching. The answer? Yes, absolutely.

One thing that really drives this movie forward is the chemistry between Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller. In the first half, there really isn’t much dialogue, so their characters Drasa and Levi have to communicate by writing on big sheets of paper. To pass the time, they find creative ways to entertain themselves, whether it’s playing chess by writing out their moves, building a snowman lookalike, or just watching each other through binoculars (which sounds creepy but totally isn’t). The romance keeps you hooked at first, but then the action sneaks up on you in the best way.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“The Gorge” delves into several genres, like thriller, romance, action, and then pure horror near the end. And it brings these genres to life with stunning visuals (I was genuinely surprised by how good the CGI is). Since the characters are stationed on opposite sides of the gorge for a year, you experience the changing seasons with them, from brutal thunderstorms to heavy snow. Every shot marks the passage of time, making it all the more charming to watch Drasa and Levi flirt from afar through different weather conditions.

Director Scott Derrickson knows exactly how to craft a mysterious yet intense story. You can see the horror influence from his other works “The Black Phone” and “Sinister,” while the action and sci-fi elements channel some “Doctor Strange” energy. The cinematography is definitely one of the movie’s strongest parts, right up there with Taylor-Joy and Teller’s chemistry as they face such a dangerous threat together.

Stream ‘The Gorge’ on Apple TV Plus now

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

If you are looking for something action-packed with a unique premise and a solid dose of romance, “The Gorge” is absolutely worth a watch. It is thrilling and visually stunning — just a fun ride from start to finish. Plus, the two talented leads have a sparkling dynamic, which makes the quieter moments just as engaging as the explosive action.

Apple TV Plus has been pretty hit or miss with its original content lately (looking at you “Prime Target” and “Wolfs”), but this one definitely feels like a win. It’s not the best action-thriller ever, and it does have some pacing issues when revealing important plot points, but the visuals alone make it worth watching. I went in knowing very little, and that made the experience even better.

So, if you are in the mood for something exciting, emotional, and genuinely entertaining to watch on Valentine’s Day, “The Gorge” is now streaming on Apple TV Plus. You might be surprised by how much you enjoy it!

For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Apple TV Plus in February 2025, You can also stream one of the most overlooked romance movies on Prime Video for free right now, perfect for Valentine’s.

Stream "The Gorge" on Apple TV Plus now.