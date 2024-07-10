Surfshark prices – deals, costs, and plans in 2024

Aside from having the coolest name of any VPN we can think of, Surshark is genuinely one of the best VPNs on the market.

It's famous for being a great value alternative to other big names in the industry and often comes in at a fraction of the price. But a bargain price tag doesn't mean bargain performance, Surfshark is the fastest VPN of any we've tested, and well worth considering if you're in the market to keep yourself safe and private online.

Surfshark Starter

Surfshark is generally cheaper than its rivals, but this is the ultimate value VPN and for many people, it may be all that's needed.

Surfshark Starter gives you access to a VPN with servers in over 100 countries. What's really great about Surfshark is that a subscription includes unlimited simultaneous device connections, so one plan will fit all of your devices.

The Starter subscription also allows the use of Surshark's Alternative ID system. This handy service lets you create randomly generated fake logins for websites and services that you don't completely trust. A great way to reduce spam and scam emails.

1 month: $15.45 per month

$15.45 per month 1 year: $2.79 per month (billed as $41.85 for the first 15 months)

$2.79 per month (billed as $41.85 for the first 15 months) 2 years: $2.19 per month (billed as $59.13 for the first 27 months)

(Image credit: Surfshark)

Surfshark One

Surfshark One includes everything in the Starter plan plus a few extra features. This middle-tier subscription adds Surfshark's antivirus system to help catch any malware or phishing attempts, as well as Surfshark Alert, which will tell you if any of your personal details get leaked online.

Finally, you'll also get access to Surfshark's private browser. This search tool is ad-free and unaffected by cookies or trackers from previous searches, producing a truly organic search result.

1 month: $15.95 per month

$15.95 per month 1 year: $3.19 per month (billed at $47.85 for the first 15 months)

$3.19 per month (billed at $47.85 for the first 15 months) 2 years: $2.69 per month (billed at $72.63 for the first 27 months)

Surfshark One+

Offering Surfshark's most comprehensive coverage is Surfshark One+. As well as all of the perks of the prior tiers, subscribers will also get another product thrown in, Incogni.

It's not for everyone but Incogni is a tool designed to remove your personal information from databases online. The Incogni team will contact data brokers on your behalf and meticulously remove your private information from company databases and people specific searches.

1 month: $17.95 per month

$17.95 per month 1 year: $5.09 per month (billed at $76.35for the first 15 months)

$5.09 per month (billed at $76.35for the first 15 months) 2 years: $4.29 per month (billed at $115.83 for the first 27 months)

The best price on Surfshark

Surfshark – from $2.19 per month

If you want a leading VPN at the best possible price then Surfshark is very hard to beat. At a fraction of the price of other services, it offers a super-speedy VPN with unlimited connections. In our testing, Surfshark also proved an excellent option for unblocking content on streaming services. Plus subscribing for a year or two years includes three months extra subscription for free.

How good is Surfshark?

For the price, Surfshark makes a very compelling case. It's the fastest of the major VPN providers, has a strong streaming performance, and just one subscription grants unlimited connections.

If you subscribe to the Starter package then it's also a fraction of the price of its rivals. NordVPN's absolute best price is $3.39 per month while ExpressVPN's best offer is $6.67 per month.

However, Surfshark isn't perfect. If security is your absolute number one priority then our testing did reveal a small concern about its kill switch feature, while hardcore torrenters who use peer-to-peer (P2P) regularly are better off looking elsewhere.