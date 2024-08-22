Proton VPN brings WireGuard to Linux apps

Proton VPN has now brought the WireGuard encryption protocol to its Linux app, something that Windows and Mac users have enjoyed for some time.

It's good to see Proton, one of the best VPN providers, is keen to show fans of the penguin-based operating system some love after its Linux app was completely redesigned last year.

Linux has an important place as the largest open-source operating system in the world, making it a popular choice for the privacy-conscious. With the addition of WireGuard (using ChaCha20 encryption), Proton VPN is now clearly gunning for the best Linux VPNs.

What is WireGuard?

WireGuard is an encryption protocol – a method of making your online data unreadable by anyone who isn't supposed to see it – that is much faster than the OpenVPN standard that many VPN apps use. This alternate method of encryption is a much more lightweight way of hiding your data. OpenVPN consists of over 400,000 lines of code while WireGuard is made up of just 4000.

That doesn't mean it's any more secure (in fact OpenVPN is better for obfuscation – hiding the fact that you're even using a VPN) but it's a lot faster. The fastest VPNs use WireGuard for blistering speeds and coupled with its VPN Accelerator technology, Proton estimates up to a 400% boost in speed. A lightning-fast VPN isn't massively important for just browsing the internet but if you're torrenting, streaming or gaming it could make a whole world of difference.

WireGuard's lightweight nature also makes it a much lighter drain on your device's battery, meaning you can use Linux for longer. Because it's such a more compact amount of code compared to OpenVPN, it's also far easier to audit and fix any security concerns.



David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN, said: “As a privacy-focused, open-source company, Proton has a particularly robust Linux user base. This user demand has encouraged us to invest time and effort in building a fully-fledged Linux app. We are excited to launch WireGuard on Linux as it has long been requested by our community and we want to offer the best possible VPN experience for our users. "

Proton VPN: from $3.59 per month

Now with WireGuard support on Linux, Proton is one of the world's leading VPN providers, with over 6000 servers in 100+ countries. It's one of the fastest VPNs on the market and offers an excellent streaming performance, unblocking the major services with ease. Proton VPN also has an excellent free version that you use to "try before you buy".



Proton VPN on Linux

Many who have issues with Windows and MacOS use Linux, but the Proton VPN Linux app is still missing some features found in these more mainstream versions.

One of the biggest is the split tunneling feature that lets users run some apps through the VPN and others with a standard Wi-FI connection. The Linux offering is also lacking Proton's "Stealth" encryption Protocol which obscures the fact you're even using a VPN.



Of course, one thing Proton does have going for it is an excellent free VPN so whatever platform you're on you can try it without investing money.

All in all, this is a great step forward from one of the leading VPN services, and we're keen to see where it goes next.