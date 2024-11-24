Get VPN and Antivirus for $2.50 per month with Norton's Black Friday deal

Norton VPN isn't traditionally considered as one of the best VPNs, with Norton better known for offering one of the best antivirus packages. But for Black Friday 2024, Norton VPN has launched one of the best Black Friday VPN deals and you can benefit from a fast, secure VPN, and industry-leading antivirus and malware protection, for less than $3 per month.

Norton Ultra VPN's annual plan is now 72% off, working out at just $2.50 per month ($29.99 upfront). If you're looking for a top quality antivirus, malware protection and a useful VPN, then this is a deal worth taking note of.

The deal is live now and runs until December 4. Norton offers a 60-day money-back guarantee, giving you plenty of decision making time.

Norton Ultra VPN: VPN and Antivirus | $2.50 per month

Save 72%: Norton Ultra VPN is a great deal if you're looking for a VPN and Antivirus bundle. Annual plans are $2.50 per month ($29.99 upfront) and come with a 60-day money-back guarantee. You get a huge amount of online security features, as well as fast VPN speeds, quality encryption, and a no-logs policy.

What's included?

Norton VPN has delivered some big upgrades to its service in recent months and is now challenging the best VPNs.

Norton is now one of the fastest VPNs, with third-party tests conducted by Passmark revealing its download speeds are second only to Surfshark – the fastest provider in our testing.

There are a ton of security features included with Norton Ultra VPN. You get real-time protection against scams, viruses, malware, and hacking and you'll be notified if your information is found on the dark web. Plus you get 10 GB of cloud storage, and a password manager.

If you're concerned about privacy, Norton has you covered. Recent updates introduced a new VPN protocol, Mimic. It uses a combination of AES-256 and Post-Quantum Encryption to hide the fact you're even using a VPN at all. There's also a no-logs policy.

Apple Mac and iOS users, this one may not be for you. Split tunnelling isn't available on either Mac or iOS, and iOS doesn't get access to P2P optimization, and neither is a kill switch – which could be seen as a deal breaker. All these features are available for Windows and Android, but if you're an Apple user, we'd recommend one of the best iPhone VPNs, or the best Mac VPNs.

If you're on Windows and Android and looking for an integrated VPN and antivirus this Black Friday, then Norton Ultra VPN might be for you. It's fast, secure, and includes a range of security features, for less than $3 per month.