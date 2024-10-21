Google Meet just added pronoun support — here’s how to change yours

News
By
published

Now you can be you but with a small catch

Computer and smartphone showing Google Meet app logo
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In 2023, Google added the ability to list your pronouns in Workspace. However, one of the primary places where users interact on Workspaces is within Google Meet, and the pronoun feature didn't work within the popular video conferencing tool. Thankfully, a new update has fixed that, allowing Workspace users to express their pronouns for coworkers to see.

Unfortunately, this feature is only available to Google Workspace users, which means anyone with a personal Gmail account cannot display their pronoun now. That's something Google could add for individual accounts down the road, but for now, they're left out.

For the feature to work, a couple of crucial things need to happen. First, and this is the big one, your organization needs to enable the pronoun feature on your account. You can click this link to see if it's there (you'll get an error message if it's not). Secondly, you need to choose the pronoun you'd like to be displayed.

If pronouns are enabled on your account by the administrator, here's how you can have yours show up:

  1. Head to the 'About Me' page when logged into your Google account.
  2. Click Pronouns (if it's available on your account).
  3. Select your pronoun from the available list or add a custom one.
  4. Choose who can view your pronoun (you must select Anyone for it to show up in Google Meet.

Another important note is that you can only see pronouns in Meetings or Meet calls on the web — mobile users are left out, at least for now.

Google already supports pronouns in Calendar, Chat, Docs, Gmail, and other services. Rolling the feature out in the central portion designed for communication is a smart move for the company that'll make its app and services feel more inclusive, which is always a positive.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 209 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256GB...
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB 12GB RAM)
Our Review
2
SAMSUNG Galaxy S24 Ultra Dual...
Amazon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
3
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
(128GB)
Our Review
4
Pixel 8 Pro Porcelain 128GB...
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB Black)
Our Review
5
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Mint Mobile
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB Black)
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Visible
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
7
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(256GB White)
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 256...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
(1TB Black)
Our Review
10
iPhone 16 Pro Max 1TB
Straight Talk
View
Load more deals
Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair
Senior News Editor

Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.