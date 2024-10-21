Google Meet just added pronoun support — here’s how to change yours

In 2023, Google added the ability to list your pronouns in Workspace. However, one of the primary places where users interact on Workspaces is within Google Meet, and the pronoun feature didn't work within the popular video conferencing tool. Thankfully, a new update has fixed that, allowing Workspace users to express their pronouns for coworkers to see.

Unfortunately, this feature is only available to Google Workspace users, which means anyone with a personal Gmail account cannot display their pronoun now. That's something Google could add for individual accounts down the road, but for now, they're left out.

For the feature to work, a couple of crucial things need to happen. First, and this is the big one, your organization needs to enable the pronoun feature on your account. You can click this link to see if it's there (you'll get an error message if it's not). Secondly, you need to choose the pronoun you'd like to be displayed.

If pronouns are enabled on your account by the administrator, here's how you can have yours show up:

Head to the 'About Me' page when logged into your Google account. Click Pronouns (if it's available on your account). Select your pronoun from the available list or add a custom one. Choose who can view your pronoun (you must select Anyone for it to show up in Google Meet.

Another important note is that you can only see pronouns in Meetings or Meet calls on the web — mobile users are left out, at least for now.

Google already supports pronouns in Calendar, Chat, Docs, Gmail, and other services. Rolling the feature out in the central portion designed for communication is a smart move for the company that'll make its app and services feel more inclusive, which is always a positive.

