Google makes it easier to let family members use smart home devices

Google Home has a new update that will make it easier to let family members or guests control devices in your smart home. The newest Google Home update introduces "Admin" and "Member" roles.

Like many systems, the Admin roles will have full control over the the devices, services and users connected to the smart home. Members, meanwhile, will only have "basic" access to device controls, like letting your kid turn off the lights or unlock a smart door knob.

The lower level role can get additional privileges via "Settings" access that lets them have some control over device and home-wide settings. There's also Activity access that lets Members keep watch on recent events, like when packages are delivered and can be seen via the doorbell camera.

The Member level has been in testing since December 2024, but it appears ready for the public now.

Additionally, Google is making it easier to add a child under 13 to the Home app. You'll set up your kid with a Google account through the Family Link. From there you can invite them to Google Home, where they'll be added as a Member by default.

Previously, to set up something similar you need to use a combination of Family Link, Google Home or Google Assistant to add your child to the smart home. Apparently, many people struggled to do so.

The update is version 3.33 for your Google Home app. It should be available now, if your app didn't automatically update check your settings and see if the update is available. Unlike most Google updates, there is no roll out language so we expect this one to be available to everyone as of June 30.

