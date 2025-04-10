I've been using this budget 4K gaming monitor with the PS5 and Xbox Series X — and it's under $300 right now

The Arzopa M3RC is one of the best gaming monitors if you want to play your PS5 or Xbox Series X in 4K at 120 fps. This is because it has not one but two HDMI 2.1 ports, a built-in USB hub and it’s the perfect size to really get sucked into your favorite games at 32 inches.

Right now, you can pick up the Arzopa M3RC for just $279 at Amazon — that’s more than $100 off and the lowest price we’ve seen this budget gaming monitor hit yet.

Arzopa M3RC 32-inch 4K gaming montior: was $399 now $279 at Amazon This 32-inch, 4K monitor has a 144Hz IPS screen and comes with a height adjustable stand with a ring of RGB light on the back. You also get plenty of ports including two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, two USB-A ports and a USB-B port that lets you use them like a hub across devices. While the Arzopa M34C doesn’t have built-in speakers, it does have a headphone jack you can connect a headset or a pair of computer speakers to.

Price check: $309 @ Arzopa (out of stock)

I picked up the Arzopa M3RC last year on a whim and it has served me quite well for the last six months. I’ve been using it with the Xbox Series X and one of the best mini PCs for gaming, though I recently hooked up the PS5 Pro to it too.

Unlike other large, budget gaming monitors, this one uses an IPS panel instead of a VA one which gives you better color accuracy and wider viewing angles. You also get full 4K instead of QHD which is almost unheard of at this price.

Besides not having built-in speakers, my only gripe with the Arzopa M3RC is that it has 75 x 75 VESA mounting holes instead of 100 x 100 ones. This makes it a bit more difficult to use with one of the best monitor arms but there are 75 x 75 to 100 x 100 VESA adapters online.

Thanks to its full array of ports on the back which includes two HDMI 2.1 ports, you can play games in 4K at 120 fps on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Arzopa M3RC also supports AMD FreeSync as well as Nvidia G-Sync for a smoother, screen tearing-free gaming experience.

If you’re not quite ready to upgrade your TV for high refresh rate gaming or maybe you prefer gaming at your desk like I do, then this is the perfect budget gaming monitor to help you realize the full visual and graphical capabilities of your PS5 or Xbox Series X.