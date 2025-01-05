I just tested this budget 32-inch 4K gaming monitor — and it's the perfect upgrade for your PS5 and Xbox Series X

Even though the Nintendo Switch paved the way for the rest of the best handheld gaming consoles like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally X to shine, there’s still something about playing your favorite games on the big screen. Whether you’re gaming on one of the best TVs, or in my case one of the best monitors, all of that extra screen space really lets you kick back and get sucked into your favorite console or PC games.

Since upgrading to the Xbox Series X, I’ve been on the hunt for a gaming monitor that would let me make full use of Microsoft’s most powerful Xbox yet. Likewise, I wanted one that would also work well with the PS5 for when I eventually decide between the PS5 Slim or the PS5 Pro. Last year though, I managed to pick up the Gigabyte M28U gaming monitor at a steep discount but bigger is better right, which is why I’ve been looking for a fully equipped, yet affordable 4K, 32-inch gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 support for high refresh rate gaming.

After scouring through more Amazon listings for gaming monitors than I’d like to admit, I stumbled upon one that had everything I was looking for and then some. However, there was one odd thing about it: it was from Arzopa, a company that isn’t known for its gaming monitors. In fact, it doesn’t even make traditional monitors. Instead, Arzopa makes portable monitors you can use with one of the best laptops or even one of the best mini PCs.

At just $400 new on Amazon (it’s actually on sale for even less right now) or what I paid for my open-box, 28-inch Gigabyte monitor, temptation got the best of me. Luckily, I was able to knock even more off its already affordable price by picking it up directly from the company’s site.

I’ve been using the Arzopa M3RC for the past few months and while it has a few quirks, it’s one of the best gaming monitors you can get on a budget. Especially with its larger display, higher resolution and all the extra features Arzopa has managed to pack in. If you’re after something similar and prefer gaming at your desk like I do, here’s why this budget gaming monitor could be the perfect upgrade for your Xbox Series X or PS5.

Arzopa M3RC 32-inch 4K gaming montior: was $399 now $359 at Amazon This 32-inch, 4K monitor has a 144Hz IPS screen and comes with a height adjustable stand as well as an RGB light ring on the back. Around back, you get plenty of ports including two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, USB-C, two USB-A ports and a USB-B port that lets you use them like a hub. While the Arzopa M34C doesn’t have built-in speakers, it does have a headphone jack you can connect a headset or a pair of computer speakers to.



Price check: $309 @ Arzopa (out of stock)

Ditching portability for power

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At 28 x 17.5 x 6.8-inches and 22.4 pounds, the Arzopa M3RC is anything but portable. Instead, like most other monitors, it’s meant to remain planted firmly on your desk. While not nearly as good as a third-party monitor stand or monitor arm, the included stand gets the job done and is tilt and height adjustable. The Arzopa M3RC also comes with a 65W power supply that’s a bit smaller than the ones included with some of the other monitors I’ve used over the years. You get a high-speed HDMI cable too but that’s it when it comes to accessories.

Besides its larger display and more affordable price, what really drew me to this monitor in particular was the included features. It has a 144Hz refresh rate, supports both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync and comes packed with ports. It also uses an IPS panel instead of the cheaper VA panels you find on other budget gaming monitors.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Around back, there are two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 connection, a USB-C port with 15W charging, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and a 3.5mm audio jack. While you might overlook the Arzopa M3RC’s USB-B port, it’s what allows you to use this monitor like a USB hub. For instance, if you have a laptop connected via USB-C with the USB-B port plugged into a desktop PC connected via HDMI or DisplayPort, you can use those two USB-A ports for your mouse and keyboard on both computers and switch between them automatically.

Although it isn’t that bright, there’s also an RGB ring on the back of the monitor where you attach the included stand. This is really the only thing that makes it look like a gaming monitor. When viewed from the front though, you might just think this is a regular monitor, which can be a good thing if you’re trying to avoid any overly gamer aesthetic.

Impressive but not without its caveats

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I have to admit, I didn’t immediately pick up the Arzopa M3RC when I found it on Amazon as I couldn’t find any reviews or even its full spec sheet. Instead, it stayed in my cart for a few days, during which time, I came quite close to purchasing it several times. It wasn’t until I went directly to Arzopa’s site that I finally decided to pull the trigger. While the Arzopa M3RC is available for $399 on Amazon, you can get it for a lot cheaper directly from the company. For instance, right now, it’s just $309 but currently out of stock. However, back when I bought it, I used a discount code to get it for just $260.

After unboxing the monitor and installing the included stand, the first thing I did was try out its USB-C port using my trusty ThinkPad. To my surprise, my laptop connected to the Arzopa M3RC instantly and unlike with my open-box Gigabyte M28U monitor, there wasn’t a stuck or dead pixel in sight. The picture was sharp and the viewing angles were good but one thing did throw me off: it didn’t have built-in speakers. When I purchased the monitor, I thought it did due to an error on its Amazon listing page but after speaking to Arzopa support after ordering it, I found out I’d need to use it with one of the best gaming headsets or pick up a pair of computer speakers.

While I use a pair of Audioengine A2+ bookshelf speakers at my main computer, I go out of my way to get monitors with built-in speakers. This way, if I’m putting together a quick desk setup while reviewing one of the best standing desks, I don’t need to worry about using up another outlet or managing extra cables. I should have known though, since most gaming monitors don’t have built-in speakers as it’s more common to use a headset when playing PC games. I thought about picking up a second set of bookshelf speakers but as I wanted as much space as possible on my dedicated gaming desk, I ended up going with a budget soundbar from Creative instead.

Creative Sound Blaster GS3: was $50 now $40 at Amazon At 16 x 3.64 x 2.9-inches, this 24W soundbar is quite compact and can easily be placed under your monitor. You can power and connect it to your PC using a single USB-C cable but it also has a 3.5mm audio jack to connect directly to your monitor or you can connect it wirelessly using Bluetooth 5.4. There’s a headphone jack on the side in case you want to switch to using a headset as well as RGB lighting on its underside.

In addition to the lack of built-in speakers, there was one other snag with the Arzopa M3RC gaming monitor. While most monitors these days have 100 x 100 VESA mounting holes at the back, this one has 75 x 75 ones instead. Normally, this wouldn’t be a problem as the best monitor arms and monitor stands usually have the necessary holes to accommodate both.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Though Arzopa’s included stand worked well enough, I wanted to mount the Arzopa M3RC on the monitor arm I have installed on the Secretlab Magnus Pro standing desk for that cleaner, floating look. I had just about given up hope when it came to mounting my new gaming monitor when I stumbled upon a VESA adapter ($13, Amazon) specifically designed for Spectre’s monitors.

You see, like this one from Arzopa, they too have a circular hole at the back and 75 x 75 VESA mounting holes. I gave the adapter a quick paint job with the same black spray paint I used back when I mounted a monitor on top of my Peloton Bike and it was ready to go, or so I thought. The adapter worked fine with the Arzopa M3RC but to attach it to my monitor arm, I ended up using motherboard standoffs for one final jerry rig.

Still a steal on a budget

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

With my new gaming monitor on a monitor arm with my budget soundbar underneath it, I mounted the lightstrip that came with the Govee AI Sync Box 2 to the back of the Arzopa M3RC and set up the included light bars on either side of it. As I always do when testing out one of the best mini PCs with gaming capabilities or a new console like the Xbox Series X Digital Edition, I fired up my go-to game Session.

Skateboarding around the Jerome Avenue Banks in Brooklyn was fantastic on its larger screen and thanks to its 144Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 ports, I was able to turn on my Xbox’s Variable Refresh Rate feature and get up to 120 fps. Metaphor ReFantazio also looked stunning on my new display, especially with Govee’s smart lights synced up with what was happening on screen. Since you plug your console directly into the AI Sync Box 2, you can also sync up your PS5, Nintendo Switch or PC games with it.

Even with light syncing disabled, I’ve been very impressed with the Arzopa M3RC considering I paid just $260 for it. If Arzopa keeps manufacturing this 32-inch gaming monitor, I wouldn’t be surprised to see similar or even bigger discounts on it next Black Friday. If 32 inches is too big and your PC isn’t beefy enough to handle gaming at 4K, the company also makes a 27-inch, 180 Hz, 2K gaming monitor ($199, Amazon)that’s also 25% off right now. I haven’t tried it but it has good reviews and a 4.3 star rating on Amazon.

Finding a great gaming monitor for your PC isn’t nearly as hard as finding one for the Xbox and PS5 as you can do high refresh rate gaming over DisplayPort in addition to HDMI. With consoles though, you’re going to want a monitor with HDMI 2.1 on board and while there are more now than there used to be, something like the Sony Inzone M9 for the PS5 or Microsoft’s Designed for Xbox monitors like the Philips Momentum 559M1RYV and the ASUS ROG Strix Xbox Edition XG43UQ would cost you double or even triple what the Arzopa M3RC does.

I’m glad I took a chance on Arzopa’s first 32-inch gaming monitor and so far, it hasn’t let me down yet.