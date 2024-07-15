I use this touchscreen portable monitor every day — and it’s $60 off now for Prime Day

Whether you’re working on your laptop at a coffee shop or just need a second display at home, a portable monitor can really come in handy. Likewise, you can also use a portable monitor to put together a quick and easy multi-monitor setup.

I did just that at the beginning of this year and I’ve been using this one-of-a-kind portable monitor every day since. Right now though, you can save $60 on the UPERFECT USteam G16 portable monitor at Amazon ahead of Prime Day .

What initially drew me to this portable monitor in particular is that I was looking to replace another touchscreen display. The USteam G16 is packed with even more features though as in addition to a touchscreen, it also has a 120Hz display and a built-in 10,800 mAh battery. This means you can use it for extended periods on its own without having to plug it in with one of the best laptops or even with the Steam Deck or other handheld gaming PCs.

UPERFECT USteam G16: was $295 now $235 @ Amazon

The UPERFECT USteam G16 is a full HD portable monitor with a 15.6-inch, matte display and a120 Hz refresh rate. It also has a built-in 10,800 mAh battery that can power the display itself or work as a power bank to charge your other devices. The USteam G16 even has a 10-point touchscreen and comes with a magnetic, leather case.

When it comes to connectivity, this portable monitor has a USB-C port as well as a mini HDMI port to connect to the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and other game consoles. The USteam G16 also has quad speakers and comes with a magnetic leather carrying case that works as a stand, too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’ve been using the USteam G16 as part of my desk setup since February as I wanted a smaller display underneath my ultrawide monitor. I have RocketDock installed on my PC so that I can quickly open all of my favorite apps and I use Rainmeter to have a clock with the date always visible on my desktop.

The USteam G16’s 120Hz refresh rate has also come in handy for those times when I want to play a quick game while taking a break from work. Plus, the 10-point capacitive touchscreen is really useful for scrolling through the news or for when I need to sign documents without having to take out my tablet.

If you’re in the market for a portable monitor and want something with a bit more functionality, you can’t go wrong with the USteam G16. I use it every single day and it hasn’t let me down yet.