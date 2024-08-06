Hurry! Save $600 on my favorite OLED gaming monitor at Amazon

It’s borderline unhealthy how much I love my Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. This ludicrously large and in charge super ultrawide gaming display weighs precisely 28.4 pounds. And yes, I do worry all that chonk may eventually break my desk into hundreds of sad little pieces. Still, the chances of that happening are hopefully slim, and my, oh my what an incredible monitor this is.

Right now, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor is on sale for $1,199 at Amazon. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Amazon gift card. That’s one heck of a $600 saving considering this giant panel normally goes for $1,799. In fact, it’s very close to being the cheapest Samsung’s incredible super ultrawide screen has ever been sold at. Though the all-time lowest price was when the Odyssey was briefly on sale for $1,079 during this year’s recent Prime Day week.

Samsung 49" Odyssey Neo G9 Curved OLED Gaming Monitor: was $1,799 now $1,199 @ Amazon

PRICE DROP! This colossal gaming monitor boasts a ridiculously fast 240Hz refresh rate, a mere 0.03ms response time and supports both G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro frame rate-smoothing features. In our Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review we said the Editor's Choice monitor is one of the most immersive displays out there. If you have a huge desk, you may have just met the gaming display of your dreams. Plus, you'll get a free $100 Amazon gift card!

Price check: sold out @ Best Buy

In his Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 review , my colleague and monitor expert Tony Polcano couldn’t heap enough praise on this stunning display. And after almost a year of owning this incredible 49-inch/32:9 aspect ratio display, I’m sure glad he gave it a 4.5/5 score and an accompanying Editor’s Choice Award. Good call, Tony!

The absolute best thing about owning an monitor with such a incredible amount of screen real estate? It's like working/gaming across two 16:9 monitors that have been joined together. Once you've gone 32:9, there's simply no going back. I'm currently writing this deals piece with precisely 17 Google Chrome tabs open, and I can access any of them immediately because super ultrawide panels are an absolute dream to work on.

And spoiler alert: it's pretty damn impressive when it comes to tackling the best PC games . Now admittedly this is largely down to the fact I own an RTX 4090 GPU and one of the best gaming CPUs around, but I can play at this monitor's hugely impressive native screen resolution (5,120 x 1,400) in my beloved Red Dead Redemption 2 at around 175 fps, provided I enable Nvidia DLSS.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

When you take into account this puppy also supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro — both of which help to smooth out frame rates while also putting a beatdown on screen-tearing — that lightning 240Hz refresh rate and a response time of just 0.03ms, there's a reason we consider it as one the best curved monitors there's ever been.

Whether I'm using this Godzilla-sized screen to write articles for Tom's Guide, want to play Doom Eternal at close to 200 frames per second until my corneas start to cramp up or I just need a pleasingly wide canvas to complete Photoshop work on, the G9 is a best-in-class QD-OLED monitor that ticks all the boxes.

If you have the desk space, get in on this deal before it's gone, as I can honestly say I've never loved a monitor more.