Huge Amazon sale on gaming monitors — here's 7 deals I'd buy from $169

A great monitor is a must to get the most out of your gaming setup. The best gaming monitors make your games look better, help you keep up with the action on screen and look stylish on your desk.

If you're ready to upgrade, there are a ton of awesome gaming monitor deals up for grabs at Amazon. For a solid gaming monitor on a budget, the GIGABYTE G27FC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor is $169 at Amazon ($80 off.)

Or, if you want something truly impressive, the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 is $1,099 at Amazon ($700 off.) If you have the space for it, this curved monitor provides some of the best and most immersive visuals of any gaming monitor we've tested at Tom's Guide.

There are plenty more deals up for grabs, so keep scrolling to see all my top picks. Plus, check out the deals I'd buy in Amazon's huge tech sale and the deals I'd buy at Best Buy this weekend.

Gaming monitor sales

GIGABYTE G27FC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

In our Gigabyte G27FC review, we called this "a good curved gaming monitor for not a lot of cash." Right now, it's even better value, since Amazon is knocking $80 off its usual price. This 27-inch 1080p 165Hz display looks good in person, and it supports AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-Sync) for smooth high-frame rate gaming with compatible PCs.

Asus TUF 32" Gaming Monitor: was $329 now $229 @ Amazon

The Asus TUF VG32VQ1B is a 32-inch curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms lag time and FreeSync Premium support. It also has ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur, helping eliminate ghosting and tearing while gaming at high frame rates. Shadow Boost also ensures you'll be able to see all the details even in dark scenes.

LG UltraGear 27" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

This 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor (model number 27GL83A-B) is a super-responsive panel that boasts a 1ms response time, HDR 10 support, a 144Hz screen refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync features, all for less than 250 bucks.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B: was $699 now $309 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a low latency mode for seriously smooth gameplay. Plus, it offers a QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 for impressive contrast. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included and rounds out a pretty impressive monitor for PC or console gamers.

Gigabyte M28U: was $599 now $399 @ Amazon

This 4K gaming monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports which makes it perfect for high refresh rate gaming on consoles. It also has a built-in KVM switch that lets you use multiple computers with the same mouse and keyboard. The M28U also has a USB-C port with 15W power delivery for your laptop and 3W stereo speakers for when you don’t want to plug in a headset.

Asus ROG Strix XG49WCR: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor that can also handle multitasking for work, this Asus model is a good option. It's 49" with a 5120 x 1440 resolution, giving you lots of screen real estate you could ever need. Features like Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync, High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology, and Smart KVM give this all the hallmarks of a great monitor.

