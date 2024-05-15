Epic gaming monitor sale at Amazon — 11 deals I'd buy from Samsung, LG and more

Get ready to game in style with these Amazon gaming monitor deals. Some of the best monitors from Samsung, LG and more have been slashed in price, so now's a great opportunity to upgrade your setup.

Right now the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor is $799 at Amazon. This incredible curved gaming monitor is on sale for $500 off its usual price. This 49-inch curved gaming monitor provides incredibly immersive visuals as well as excellent color and contrast.

Samsung monitor deals — Best sales now

Samsung monitor deals — Best sales now

Acer 23" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

The Acer KC242Y is a no-frills gaming monitor that won't break the bank. It features a 23.8-inch 1080p panel with 100Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and VGA/HDMI connectivity. It also has a Low Blue Light feature for those times you find yourself in front of the screen for prolonged hours.

Acer Nitro 23" 1080p Gaming Monitor: was $179 now $109 @ Amazon

With its speedy 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Acer Nitro KG241Y makes for a great budget gaming monitor. It sports a 1080p resolution and both DisplayPort and HDMI connectivity.

GIGABYTE G27FC 27" Curved Gaming Monitor: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

In our Gigabyte G27FC review, we called this "a good curved gaming monitor for not a lot of cash." Right now, it's even better value, since Amazon is knocking $80 off its usual price. This 27-inch 1080p 165Hz display looks good in person, and it supports AMD FreeSync (but not Nvidia G-Sync) for smooth high-frame rate gaming with compatible PCs.

Samsung 24" Odyssey G32A: was $249 now $180 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G32A monitor is the perfect pick if you're looking for a seriously cheap display. This 24-inch model packs an impressive 165Hz refresh rate, as well as AMD Free-Sync Premium features and a 1ms response time for consistently smooth gaming. It's also designed to swivel and tilt so you can adjust to an angle that best suits your eye level.

LG UltraGear 27" Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon

This 27-inch LG UltraGear QHD Gaming Monitor (model number 27GL83A-B) is a super-responsive panel that boasts a 1ms response time, HDR 10 support a 144Hz screen refresh rate and both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync features, all for less than $300.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G65B: was $699 now $351 @ Amazon

This Samsung Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate and a low latency mode for seriously smooth gameplay. Plus, it offers a QHD resolution, and DisplayHDR 600 for impressive contrast. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is also included and rounds out a pretty impressive monitor for PC or console gamers.

Gigabyte M28U: was $599 now $439 @ Amazon

This 4K gaming monitor features two HDMI 2.1 ports which makes it perfect for high refresh rate gaming on consoles. It also has a built-in KVM switch that lets you use multiple computers with the same mouse and keyboard. The M28U also has a USB-C port with 15W power delivery for your laptop and 3W stereo speakers for when you don’t want to plug in a headset.

Samsung 49" Odyssey G95SC: was $1,299 now $799 @ Amazon

This 2024 Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor is on sale for $799, a $500 discount. The 1000 Dual QHD resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio help you get truly immersed in your games. It also has a 240Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and a low lag time of 1ms.

Samsung 43" Odyssey G85SB: was $1,499 now $899 @ Amazon

The Samsung Odyssey G85SB packs a 175Hz refresh rate, Display HDR True Black 400 and an Ultra-WQHD display. This is great for gaming, and because of the large size of this 43-inch model, it can also be used for effective multi-tasking.

