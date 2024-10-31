M4 MacBook Pro is already up to $150 off at Best Buy — how to save right now

It’s official! The MacBook Pro M4 is set to launch in just a few days. However, you don’t even need to wait for Black Friday to score a saving on this powerful new series of laptops.

Right now My Best Buy Plus/Total members get up to $150 off the MacBook Pro M4 line at Best Buy. In case you didn’t know, My Best Buy is a membership plan that gets you access to perks like free delivery and exclusive sales. Subscription fees start at $49/year for My Best Buy Plus. If you’re not a member, don’t worry — you can still get up to $800 off the MacBook Pro M4 line with trade-in.

Check out the top MacBook Pro M4 deals you can get below. Plus, see our Best Buy promo codes guide, and check out the best early Black Friday deals at Walmart.

Best deals now

MacBook Pro 14” (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal: Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. You also get a 14-inch (3024 x 1964) nano-texture display glass screen that reduces glare, a sharper 12MP FHD webcam and extended battery life (up to 24 hours.) My Best Buy Plus/Total members now get $50 off.

MacBook Pro 14” (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,949 @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal: If the base MacBook Pro M4 doesn’t have enough power for you, upgrade to the MacBook Pro with an M4 Pro chip. As well as faster performance thanks to its 12-core CPU and 16-core GPU, you’ll also get Thunderbolt 5 ports for even faster data transfer. My Best Buy Plus/Total members now get $50 off.

MacBook Pro 14” (M4 Max/1TB): was $3,199 now $3,049 @ Best Buy

Member exclusive deal: My Best Buy Plus/Total members can get Apple’s most powerful MacBook yet is now on sale for $150 off. Featuring a beastly M4 Max chip with a 14-core CPU, 32-core GPU and 1TB storage, it’ll totally crush the vast majority of computing tasks. You also get Thunderbolt 5 ports and a reduced glare display.