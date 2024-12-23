Hurry! Grab the MacBook Air M3 for $200 off in last-minute Best Buy flash sale

The end of the year is drawing near, but there's still time to swipe some amazing discounts on some of our favorite devices of 2024. In fact, if you're looking to kick off the new year with one of the best laptops around, this 13-inch MacBook Air M3 with a big price cut should do the trick — but it won't last long.

Right now you can grab a MacBook Air M3 with 16GB of RAM for $200 off at Best Buy, which is one of the most affordable prices we've seen Apple's laptop. Better be fast, though, as this is part of Best Buy's 48-hour flash sale. So if a MacBook is on your wishlist, now's your chance to grab it while making big savings.

Apple MacBook Air 13": was $1,099 now $899 at Best Buy The MacBook Air 13-inch with M3 combines performance and portability to make a superb laptop that will impress anyone. With its gorgeous 13.6-inch display, over 15 hours of battery life and a nice boost in performance with its 16GB of RAM, it's already a winner in our books — now made even better with a $200 discount.

Laptops don't get much better than the 13-inch MacBook Air M3, and there's good reason behind why it's the best laptop for most based on our testing. It offers unbeatable value thanks to its powerful M3 chip, stunning 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display and lengthy 15 hours of battery life. I would know; I even picked one up myself and couldn't be happier.

Our Tom's Guide reviewer Tony Polanco stated "for what it offers, it's a magnificent value" in our MacBook Air M3 review, and that's when it was full price. Now, with that $200 discount, it's even more worthwhile.

What I enjoy the most about Apple's latest MacBook Air is how portable it is. Seriously, I take this sleek notebook everywhere, and it's purely because of how light and compact it is. Coming in at 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches and weighing just 2.7 pounds, it's great for those who are constantly on the move.

And thanks to Apple's M3 silicon, you're getting seamless performance that can handle nearly anything you throw at it. Yes, that also includes some gaming, such as Resident Evil 4, Assassin's Creed Mirage, Death Stranding and more. Plus, it doesn't hurt that it also comes with 16GB of RAM.

With Apple Intelligence on Mac now available, this MacBook just got even better. Boasting intuitive voice commands with Siri, easy transcriptions and the ability to quickly edit photos in Image Playground — there are plenty of handy tools at your disposal.

Along with its 15-hour battery life and gorgeous 13.6-inch display (brilliant for streaming the latest shows), the MacBook Air M3 has a lot going for it, especially when it comes to its sleek Midnight Black color option. With $200 off the price, you can hardly go wrong with a deal like this. After even more offers? Check out this huge Apple sale.