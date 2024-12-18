Huge Apple sale live — 13 last-minute deals that will arrive before Christmas

It's no secret that Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — especially when it comes to holiday gifts. With only a few days left until Christmas, it's likely you're willing to pay full price for their first-class devices. But the good news is, you don't have to!

Right now, retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Although most of the prices aren't as low as we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we can almost guarantee these will be the lowest prices ahead of the of the holidays.

If you're wondering if these items will arrive before the holidays, the answer is yes. I've rounded up all the best Apple deals that will arrive on your doorstep before Christmas — but you'll need to add them to your cart and order ASAP. Here are my 13 favorite deals from the sale. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.)

Best Apple Deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.

Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $72 at Amazon Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119 at Amazon The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.

Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $279 at Target It's funny how time changes things. In our iPad 10th Gen review, the reviewer said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet but the price was too high. But now this iPad is discounted to $279. The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.

Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $349 at Amazon The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.

Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499 at Amazon It's no longer the flagship, but the M2 Mac mini is the cheapest Mac you can get and right now, you can save $100 off the base model that comes with an M2 chip, 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. There aren't any ports on the front but around back, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port.

Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799 at Amazon The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available below.