Huge Apple sale live — 13 last-minute deals that will arrive before Christmas
Save big on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
It's no secret that Apple is one of the most coveted brands on the market — especially when it comes to holiday gifts. With only a few days left until Christmas, it's likely you're willing to pay full price for their first-class devices. But the good news is, you don't have to!
Right now, retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target are discounting select Apple products including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more. Although most of the prices aren't as low as we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we can almost guarantee these will be the lowest prices ahead of the of the holidays.
If you're wondering if these items will arrive before the holidays, the answer is yes. I've rounded up all the best Apple deals that will arrive on your doorstep before Christmas — but you'll need to add them to your cart and order ASAP. Here are my 13 favorite deals from the sale. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best Christmas deals.)
Quick Links
- Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24
- Apple AirTag 4 pack: was $99 now $72
- Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119
- Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189
- Apple Watch SE (GPS, 40mm): was $249 now $189
- Apple 10.9" iPad (Wi-Fi/64GB): was $349 now $279
- Apple Watch 10 (42mm/GPS): was $399 now $349
- Apple AirPods Max (Lightning): was $549 now $399
- Apple Mac mini M2: was $599 now $499
- Apple MacBook Air 13 (M2/256GB): was $999 now $799
- Apple MacBook Air 13 (M3): was $1,099 now $849
- Apple 11" iPad Pro (WiFi/256GB): was $999 now $899
- Apple 13" iPad Pro (Wi-Fi/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099
Best Apple Deals
The Apple AirTag is an excellent key finder that is extremely easy to set up and does a great job of locating your valuables. What more could you ask for? Save $5 right now.
Save nearly $30 on this 4-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers, letting you track multiple objects direct from your iPhone. Whether you're traveling with multiple bags, or just can't keep track of your bags and keys, these could prove invaluable in the months ahead.
The AirPods 4 boast a new design, which Apple has refined with "50 million data points" to create the most comfortable AirPods ever. They also feature Apple's H2 chip, which delivers clearer calls with Voice Isolation, and a new, hands-free way to interact with Siri. The AirPods 4 also have USB-C charging and include up to 30 hours of listening time. In our AirPods 4 review, we said the Editor's Choice earbuds bring Apple's wireless earbuds lineup into the modern day with Pro-level features for less.
The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best wireless earbuds. Our AirPods Pro 2 review found excellent sound quality, great noise cancelling performance and immersive Spatial audio.
The Apple Watch SE (2022) is the best budget Apple Watch and one of the best affordable smartwatches on the market today, even before a discount. For folks with smaller wrists, the 40mm SE is Apple’s lightest and easiest-wearing smartwatch. It also offers the same battery life, water resistance and many of the same features as the pricier Series 10.
It's funny how time changes things. In our iPad 10th Gen review, the reviewer said it delivers almost everything you could want in a modern tablet but the price was too high. But now this iPad is discounted to $279. The 10th Gen iPad features a large 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A14 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support.
The Apple Watch 10 boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging and a new sleep apnea detection feature. Some new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners and a first-ever wide angle OLED display. The device also feature advanced health insights, including the ability to take an ECG anytime.
Apple's AirPods Max are the top-of-the-line headphones offered in the AirPods category. We loved the stunning sound quality and top-notch ANC in our AirPods Max review, where they earned a 4-star rating. They're also incredibly comfortable thanks to the mesh headband, and the controls are some of the easiest to use around.
It's no longer the flagship, but the M2 Mac mini is the cheapest Mac you can get and right now, you can save $100 off the base model that comes with an M2 chip, 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD. There aren't any ports on the front but around back, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and an Ethernet port.
The MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops. It's remarkably light and thin, yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we gave this laptop an Editor's Choice award because of its versatility, battery life and performance. Just note that the newer MacBook Air M3 is now available below.
In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon and supports Apple Intelligence with 16GB of RAM. It supports up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. Opt for free next day shipping at check out to receive it in time for Christmas.
The 11-inch iPad Pro packs Apple's latest M4 processor paired with a stunning 11-inch Tandem OLED (2420 x 1668) display. The new M4 processor features 9 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. In our iPad Pro 2024 review we said it could very well be the most stunning tablet ever made.
At 5.1mm thick, this is one of the thinnest iPads Apple has ever made. It packs Apple's new M4 processor, a 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR display, and 12MP camera.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.