Superloop just turbocharged its gigabit NBN plan speeds – here’s why I wholeheartedly recommend it

Let's be frank — shopping for an NBN plan that suits your household's needs can be extremely boring. Nothing is more daunting than the risk of signing up for the wrong plan or not fully understanding your connection type and what speeds it can offer you.

Most Australian homes and businesses connect to the national network using FTTN connections, which are slowly being upgraded to FTTP via a free full-fibre rollout. According to the latest NBN Co update, more than 9 million homes and businesses have already upgraded to fibre, covering around 90% of the fixed-line network. If you've recently upgraded your connection type to FTTP, we have a killer deal for you.

Right now, Superloop — one of the best NBN providers — has discounted its plans, with an extremely attractive deal on its NBN 1000 plan. The ultrafast plan recently underwent a slight speed bump, increasing from 811Mbps during the busy hours to an impressive 860Mbps.

The 49Mbps uptick may seem miniscule to some, but in the grand scheme of things, Superloop's Lightning Fast plan has grown exponentially in the past year. In January 2024 this plan only claimed 600Mbps during busy hours, reaching midrange speeds for the tier, before reaching 800Mbps less than a month later. Now, it advertises the third-fastest speed, sitting alongside competitors like Southern Phone, Origin and AGL with maximums of 860Mbps downloads and 42Mbps uploads.

Using the code FLASH, new customers can save an extra AU$14 for six months — that's AU$84 total — and when compared to the average of ultrafast plans (AU$119.57 at the time of writing), you'll save AU$24.57p/m if you switch to Superloop's plan. The plan has also been slashed from its typical introductory outlay of AU$99p/m to AU$95p/m, saving an additional AU$4p/m.

You'll need to act fast to score this epic deal as this Superloop discount ends at 11:59pm AEDT on February 2, 2025.

Superloop | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$95p/m using code FLASH (for 6 months, then AU$109p/m) Now advertising 860Mbps download speeds during the busy evening hours, this Superloop NBN 1000 plan is one of the fastest internet plans available. Using the code FLASH, you can save AU$14 off the first six months of service — that's AU$84 — before the price increases. If you stay connected for 24 months, you can also score a free Amazon eero6+ router. Total minimum cost: AU$95 | Total first year cost: AU$1,224 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

While the ultrafast NBN 1000 tier is the fastest option available in Australia right now, there are several speed discrepancies, with most providers offering speeds between 650Mbps and 800Mbps. Currently, only Swoop comes close to reaching 1Gbps, currently advertising 900Mbps — now down a mere 69Mbps.

This means that Superloop's plan is inching closer to the fastest speeds theoretically achievable. (We use the term theoretical here as real-world speeds may differ depending on your location). And to back this up further, recent ACCC data shows that Superloop's average NBN plans reach 101.3% of advertised speeds during the busy hours, and up to 98.6% during the busiest hour*.

The Lightspeed plan also comes with the Amazon eero6+ router for free as an optional inclusion if you stay connected for 24 months. However, if you cancel your service before 24 months are up, you'll need to pay AU$8 per month for any time remaining.

If you don’t need ultrafast speeds, you can check out Superloop's other affordable NBN options in the widget below.

*The busiest hour is calculated as the fifth lowest hourly average speed out of all the month's busy hours for each RSP, as per the ACCC.