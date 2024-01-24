Now NBN prices have settled, these are the plans I’d recommend

Last month, changes were made to wholesale costs of NBN plans , which saw prices fluctuate across almost every speed tier. We speculate that it’s a subtle NBN Co effort (or push) to get more people onto faster internet plans but with the benefit of potentially paying less for it.

Customers with 50Mbps — or slower — NBN plans have more than likely received an uptick in their monthly bill, while others on 100Mbps plans or faster might have saved some extra pennies this month. So far, however, we’ve found that only four providers have passed on savings to customers at the time of publishing. These providers are Aussie Broadband, More, Tangerine and iPrimus.

However, this doesn’t necessarily mean these providers offer you better value than other ISPs. Some telcos still offer outstanding deals, despite not slashing their prices. We’ve conducted a thorough deep dive into the price cuts and why you might need to shop around below. But first, here’s the plans we recommend:

Superloop | NBN 1000 | AU$99p/m (for six months, then AU$109p/m) Costing AU$99p/m, Superloop advertises 600Mbps evening download speeds, which is more than enough for heavy internet users and offers easy set up. Despite some negative customer service reviews, Superloop has decent coverage for those with FTTP and HFC connection types. Total minimum cost: AU$99 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,248 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,308

Don’t need Ultrafast internet? An NBN 250 will still hold you in good stead, especially with regard to game downloads and streaming 4K content on multiple screens. My favourite NBN 250 plan right now is Flip’s Super Speed offering.

Flip | NBN 250 | AU$84p/m (for six months then, AU$94.90p/m) Flip offers one of the cheapest 250Mbps plans available, saving you around AU$25 per month when compared to other telcos. Flip advertises 236Mbps download speeds during the typical evening hours, which is more than enough for gamers, streamers and daily video calls or meetings. Again, if you have the right connection type to support it, but you're not sure if you actually need the faster speeds, Flip's plan could be an option worth trying out. Total minimum cost: AU$84 | Total cost for first year: AU$1,073.40 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,138.80

If you’re not an avid gamer or you’re unsure if you need superfast speeds, then I’d suggest looking into Exetel’s NBN 100 plan.

Exetel | NBN 100 | AU$68.99p/m (for six months, then AU$84.99p/m) Exetel features heavily as one of our top NBN provider recommendations and for a good reason too. One of its major draw cards is its five free Speed Boost days, which allows you to increase your 100Mbps plan to the next speed tier of 250Mbps. You can even bank up to 30 Speed Boost days so you can pick and choose what days may need an extra push. Do note that only customers with FTTP or HFC connections can take advantage of the Speed Boost Days feature on an NBN 100 plan. Total minimum cost: AU$68.99 | Total cost for first year: AU$923.88 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,019.88

NBN prices: before and after wholesale cuts

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN prices before and after price cuts Row 0 - Cell 0 NBN 100/20 (before) NBN 100/20 (after) NBN 250 (before) NBN 250 (after) NBN 1000 (before) NBN 1000 (after) Aussie Broadband AU$99 AU$95 AU$129 AU$119 AU$149 AU$129 iPrimus AU$90 AU$90 AU$115 AU$110 AU$145 AU$130 More AU$99 AU$94 AU$119 AU$115 AU$144 AU$135 Tangerine AU$89.90 AU$84.90 AU$109.90 AU$104.90 AU$129.90 AU$124.90 Average cost per tier* AU$92.10 AU$90.69 AU$117.56 AU$112.81 AU$140.30 AU$134.70

* average monthly prices as of January 24, 2024.

So far, Aussie Broadband has offered the biggest price cuts for its customers. Before wholesale pricing, its NBN 1000 plan would have set you back AU$149 p/m but now it’s been slashed to just AU$129 p/m — that’s a saving of AU$240 annually.

More’s NBN 1000 plan dropped from AU$144 p/m to just AU$135 p/m. For CBA customers, who receive an extra 10% off NBN plans, it comes down further to AU$121.50 per month, costing AU$1,093.50 annually. However, More only advertises 350Mbps evening speeds, so it could be worth signing up for its NBN 250 plan to have less disparity between maximum speeds and what you may theoretically achieve.

iPrimus made some significant changes to their NBN prices last month too, with prices starting at AU$130p/m for an NBN 1000 plan — just an extra AU$1 more than Aussie Broadband above. Tangerine — a regular provider of affordable NBN plans — offers customers some great value for money coming in at AU$104.90p/m for its NBN 250 plan after the introductory offer ends.