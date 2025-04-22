Like a true champion, Mate just dropped a Flamin' Fast NBN plan with some neat perks

Switching NBN providers is an easy task, but sometimes you need a good ol' push to change from your current ISP. And that push can often come in the form of an epic deal, much like this one from the friendly-named Mate.

Mate NBN is an Australian-operated telecommunications provider, supplying NBN and mobile phone plans at some seriously attractive prices. I've recommended Mate before, so it’s not hard for me to showcase the telco and its NBN plans again, especially with more savings on offer. This time, Mate has sweetened its deals even further, offering a helping hand to those with tighter purse strings without sacrificing fast speeds.

Using our exclusive code FUTURE30, you can knock AU$30p/m off the first six months of any Mate NBN plan, including its NBN 1000 plan. Mate's latest offering has just gotten a nice speed bump — and an introductory discount to match. Advertising 831Mbps during the busy evening hours, Mate's Flamin' Fast plan will set you back AU$90p/m for the first six months, before the price increases to AU$120p/m.

Comparatively, Mate's own NBN 250 plan costs AU$85p/m during the first half year. While the price is indeed favourable, Mate's NBN 1000 plan has its predecessor beat, offering a 600Mbps speed advantage for only AU$5 more per month. Oh, and I forgot to mention the added freebie of a standard subscription to sports streaming service, beIN Sports. Howzat for a good bargain?

Mate | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$90p/m using code FUTURE30 (for 6 months, then AU$120p/m) Claiming a massive 831Mbps during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm, this plan is the second most inexpensive ultrafast plan right now, falling just behind SpinTel's AU$90p/m offering. Using our exclusive code FUTURE30, you'll save AU$180 during the first six months with Mate. You'll even get a free subscription to sports streamer, Bein Sports, typically retailing at AU$14.99p/m. What a win. Total minimum cost: AU$90 | Total first year cost: AU$1,260 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,440

Alright, I'll be honest here. I do love Mate's plan, but you may have noticed an itty bitty discrepancy in its claimed download speeds. Now, much can be said about the best NBN 1000 plans, like how they can provide internet for 10+ people with multiple devices, but no providers currently offer the magic 1,000Mbps speeds.

Two providers get very close — Swoop and Flip — both advertising 900Mbps. With that goal post in mind, Mate's plan does hit 59Mbps off that mark, which will likely not make much of a real-world difference from the current ultrafast peaks.

In terms of monthly costs, considering the average for the tier is AU$118.38p/m, Mate's ongoing rate is not too far off and isn't the most expensive of the bunch — I'm talking about you, Telstra — so you won't be paying anything unreasonable when the price inevitably goes up.

Alongside some seriously fast speeds — dare I say, flaming fast — Mate's extra perks are also quite the treat. Right now, when signing up for any Mate NBN plan, new customers will receive a free subscription to beIN Sports, a live and on-demand streaming service, covering all things, well, sport. If you're a fan of European soccer leagues including Spanish La Liga and German Bundesliga to name a couple, the Australian Pro Tour or even world championships of lesser-watched sports like Pickleball, there's something worth watching on beIN Sports.

Mate's plans really do come in clutch for those wanting to bundle their bills. If you want to add a phone line to your NBN, a VoIP service starts at just AU$9p/m for unlimited local, national and select international calls. You can also stack a mobile plan on top, which adds a nice AU$10p/m discount to your bill. That means you could be paying even less for your NBN bundle, and all you need to do is add a phone pack before checkout.

If you need to purchase a modem for your plan, fret not! You can add one to your Mate NBN plan for an additional fee, with the TP-Link VX230v on offer for AU$165 upfront. Mate does specify that this may arrive after the activation of your service, so do keep that in mind.



If you're keen to see what else Mate has to offer, you can check out the telco's plans here.