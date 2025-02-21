Nab a killer bargain on your NBN 100 plan with Mate's friendly discount

Looking for a cheap NBN plan that will offer the same great service, coverage and homegrown feel as the big three telcos? Say hello to your new friend and fellow telecommunications provider, Mate.

In love with all things Aussie — including fan favourite sports and players like the Matildas' captain, Sam Kerr — Mate prides itself on great customer service, speeds and bundle bargains.

Right now, Mate is offering a massive AU$30p/m off its No Worries NBN 100 plan for the first six months, knocking AU$180 off before the price increases.

Not only does the price stand out as the lowest for the NBN 100 speed tier — which averages at AU$91.65p/m — but the cost is on par with several NBN 50 plans, making it even more attractive. This means you could be getting double the speeds for a whole lot less.

But if you want to nab this deal, you better act fast. This offer is only available for new Mate customers who sign the dotted line before February 28, 2025.

Now Mate doesn't advertise the maximum 100Mbps speeds during the busy evening hours, but with a claimed 97Mbps, it's not far off. What's more, online reviews for Mate's NBN service are far more positive. Customers particularly love the fact Mate's customer support team are based in Australia.

If you're looking to bundle a phone line or a mobile plan alongside your NBN, Mate does offer a range of options. For starters, you can bundle a VoIP service to your plan starting at just AU$9p/m for unlimited local and national calls. However, it may be much more enticing to bundle a mobile plan with your service, as when you combine the two, you can knock off AU$10p/m your internet bill, bringing down to a new low of AU$50p/m for the first 6 months. And all you need to do to activate this offer is add a mobile plan to your service upon checkout!

If you require a modem with your plan, you can indeed add one on for an additional upfront fee. You'll receive the TP-Link VX230v modem for AU$165, but Mate does mention that this may arrive after the activation of your service, so do keep that in mind.

If you're peachy keen to see what else Mate has to offer, you can check out the telco's plans here.