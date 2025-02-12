Honestly, I'm super tempted by this Origin Broadband deal that gets you NBN 1000 for just $65p/m

Sometimes shopping around for your home internet plan can be a bit of a doozy, especially if you're keen to simplify your bills and bundle up your home services.

There's a number of internet service providers that dabble in providing other services like energy, mobile phone plans and even water, but more often than not, you'll be forking out a motza to combine your household non-negotiables. That said, a frankly terrific bundle deal has just popped up at one of Australia's biggest energy providers, guaranteeing a low cost for both your internet and power bill.

Origin Energy has recently sliced 50% off the price of internet plans for the first six months when bundled with a new home energy service. After those six months are up, Origin still provides an ongoing bundling deal, offering AU$10 off your bill's total cost.

Of those internet plans, Origin's NBN 1000 plan is the biggest (if not best) standout to us right now, as it'll only cost you AU$65p/m for that introductory period, before increasing to AU$120p/m thereafter. Typically, this bundle would cost AU$130p/m for just internet alone, offering pretty incredible value.

To sweeten the bundle deal even further, Origin has thrown in some neat extras: a standard Paramount Plus subscription for 12 months and 5,000 Everyday Rewards points. So alongside having your internet and energy covered, you'll be able to binge-watch the newest season of Yellowjackets come February 14 too. What a win!

You'll need to act fast to score this awesome deal as this Origin home internet and energy discount bundle will end at 11:59pm AEDT on March 31, 2025.

Origin | NBN 1000 | Unlimited data | No lock-in contract | AU$65p/m (for 6 months, then AU$120p/m) when bundled with an energy service Clocking in 860Mbps download speeds during the busy evening hours, Origin's NBN 1000 bundle deal will save you a massive AU$65p/m off the usual price first six months — that's AU$420 total — before the price increases. Not only that, this bundle deal includes an bonus additional landline (if you need one) and you'll score 12 months complimentary Paramount Plus standard subscription too. Total minimum cost: AU$65 | Total first year internet cost: AU$1,110 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,440

When it comes to NBN plans, Origin is generally priced at the higher end of most speed tiers, with NBN 25 starting at AU$83p/m for example. Comparatively, the average NBN 25 plan costs AU$64.34p/m at the time of writing, putting Origin customers in an AU$18.66 deficit. The value gets a little better as you move up to the fastest speeds and it's worth noting that customers seem to like Origin, as it's received plenty of positive ratings on Product Review for its customer service, speeds and easy set-up.

Origin does offer the inclusion of a modem if you need one alongside your NBN plan. You'll need to pay AU$144 upfront for an Amazon Eero 6+ though, so do keep that in mind. You can also bundle a home phone line on top of your internet and energy services for an additional fee of AU$10p/m. All up, these add-ons could cost you AU$219 in the first month of service.

If you're keen to check out what other plans Origin has to offer, you can view them in the widget below: