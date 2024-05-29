Aussie Broadband's EOFY NBN deals slash select plan prices for a whopping 12 months

Sometimes finding a great deal on your NBN home internet plan can be challenging, especially if you want to save some extra pennies. With expected increases coming to internet bills across Australia come July 2 thanks to NBN Co's new wholesale pricing structure, some homes and businesses may be feeling a pinch. But thankfully for you and your wallet, mid-year sales are just around the corner, meaning some of the best NBN plans are getting discounted, giving you just enough time to lock in a bargain price before the inevitable hike.

With prices slashed across its top-tier plans, Aussie Broadband is offering new and returning customers an introductory rate over the first 12 months, which is pretty incredible. With maximum savings of AU$240 on the table, it's now possible to sign up for a well-known premium ISP, save money and achieve fast speeds. We recently saw the telco discount top-tier plans two months ago, so with the discounts continuing throughout EOFY sales and beyond, it could be a great time to switch or sign up for one of the country's better-rated telcos.

Among the reduced plans, ABB's NBN 100 plan is a standout for us. By using the code EOFY120, you can score AU$10 off each month for the first year of your plan — that's AU$120 — before the ongoing costs increase. What's more, the discounted price of just AU$85p/m is well under the average for the speed tier, which is AU$90.43p/m based on the NBN providers we monitor. The cost, however, is near-equivalent to several NBN 50 plans, so this deal will provide you with more speed for less. But you better act fast, as this offer is only available until 30 June 2024 (a.k.a. the end of the financial year).

Aussie Broadband | NBN 100 | Unlimited Data | No lock-in contract | AU$85p/m using code EOFY120 (for 12 months, then AU$95p/m) Aussie Broadband's Fast NBN 100 plan advertises 98Mbps download speeds and 16Mbps uploads during the busy evening hours of 7pm to 11pm. With savings of AU$120 over the first year before the price increases, this plan offers great value compared to others on this speed tier. The telco has also received some positive reviews online, with customers praising the great customer service. Total minimum cost: AU$85 | Total cost of first 12 months: AU$1,020 | Yearly cost after discount: AU$1,140

Typically known for its heftier price tags across its NBN plans, Aussie Broadband's latest promo is pretty stellar to us as it offers an introductory rate over the first 12 months. While first-year discounts are by no means rare, here at Tom's Guide we see more price cuts occur over the first six months, rather than the full year. So if you're looking to get more bang from your buck over the first year of your NBN plan, then a 12-month discount may be right up your alley.

It's worth noting that ABB's plan doesn't achieve the theoretical maximums of this speed tier. While it only advertises 98Mbps downloads, this rather minor discrepancy is unlikely to make any real-world difference. But if you feel you require the full triple-digit speeds, you may want to consider some of the best NBN 100 plans instead.

If you don't have a compatible modem, you'll need to add one to your plan. It'll cost you AU$179 upfront for a Netcomm NF20Mesh starter unit plus shipping. If you want to set up a mesh Wi-Fi system, you can also select the Netcomm NF20Mesh large pack, which comes with two satellite extenders for AU$429 upfront plus shipping.

Aussie Broadband does, however, offer a range of plans, spanning from NBN 12 to NBN 1,000. Plus, it's the only telco we've found that offers a 75Mbps plan, so if you find yourself not needing the full 98Mbps on offer, you can always switch to 75Mbps or lower after your first 12 months are up. If you're not in the market for an NBN 100 plan, you can check out Aussie Broadband's other NBN options in the widget below.