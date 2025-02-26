This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop I've seen — get over $500 off in massive Best Buy deal

If there's one thing I've learned after reviewing gaming laptops over the past few years, it's that they really don't come cheap. Finding an RTX 4070-equipped laptop for $1,000? I'd say "not a chance." Alas, how tables have turned, as this Best Buy deal has proved me wrong.

Right now, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with an RTX 4070 is $520 off at Best Buy. That takes it down to $1,079, and it's the cheapest I've seen for a premium gaming laptop. It isn't just the GPU that impresses, either, as it comes with plenty of other gamer-ready specs.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (RTX 4070): was $1,599 now $1,079 at Best Buy This Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 in now $520 off, making it a bargain for an RTX 4070-equipped gaming laptop. It sports an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It may be a tad behind the times, but it will still pull off amazing visuals in the latest PC games.

You may notice that our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review doesn't give "best gaming laptop" vibes, but we still applauded it's premium, sleek design and strong speakers. However, this came with an RTX 4090 and an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, and we noticed the laptop couldn't handle it's beefy internals.

This shouldn't be the case with the ROG Zephyrus G16 in this deal. Sporting a mid-range yet powerful RTX 4070 GPU, this gaming laptop will have a better time playing the latest PC games in its portable (and stylish) design. With that $520 discount, it makes it even more worthwhile.

It also combines a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD with the GPU. While these aren't the latest specs on the market anymore, it's still enough to offer a high-end gaming experience. Don't expect to crank settings up to max, but do expect commendable performance for the price.

While it would have been nice to see an OLED display with higher resolution here, its 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate is a good fit for smooth visuals — especially in competitive multiplayer games.

If I needed a taste of RTX 40-series performance in a sleek, 16-inch gaming laptop without spending a fortune, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 would be a no-brainer, as getting an RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just over $1,000 is hard to beat.

