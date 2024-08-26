Act fast! This RTX 4070 gaming laptop is on sale for $300 off

Summer might be winding down but that doesn’t mean you can’t find hot deals on the best gaming laptops. If you’re interested in a device ideal for gaming, work and video editing, I found an awesome deal worth considering.

Right now, the Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 is on sale for $1,599 at Amazon. While that’s not exactly cheap, you’re still saving a nice $300 thanks to this deal. This is a limited-time offer though, so if you want to snatch this machine up, you’ll have to act fast before the sale ends.

Acer Predator Triton Neo 16: was $1,899 now $1,599 @ Amazon

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 is one of the few gaming laptops to feature a Meteor Lake CPU. This configuration packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, an RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD. It also has a 16-inch 3,200 x 2000 display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

The Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 has a lot going for it. It features a 16-inch (3,200 x 2,000) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. The former ensures everything you see on the screen runs silky-smooth while the latter means you likely won’t notice input lag. The 16:10 aspect ratio gives you more screen real estate to work with, especially when scrolling through websites when you’re not gaming.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU should allow you to play many games at medium to high settings. The Meteor Lake chip has an NPU, which ostensibly makes the Predator Triton Neo 16 an “AI laptop.” That could be useful if you’re using programs that utilize the NPU. If not, you’ll still have a gaming laptop capable of playing the best PC games.

At 14.02 x 0.74 x 9.81 inches and 4.5 pounds, the Predator Triton Neo 16 is a pretty big and heavy laptop. That said, its size allows it to pack numerous ports, including two USB-C, three USB-A, an HDMI port, a MicroSD card reader, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With so many available ports, you can connect this laptop to devices like the best gaming monitors, the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mice if you plan to make it your main work/gaming computer.

For what it offers, this Acer Predator Triton Neo 16 is a hard one to pass up. Again, this deal is for a limited time only so act fast before the sale ends.