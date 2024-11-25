Score! Black Friday deal knocks $650 off this RTX 4080 gaming laptop

It's Thanksgiving week here in the States, and that means the Black Friday deals are as good as they're going to get as everyone races to do their holiday shopping.

If there's a PC gamer on your holiday shopping list, now's a great time to get a gaming laptop at a serious discount. For example, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop is $1,999 at B&H Photo Video right now, which knocks nearly $700 off the usual $2,649 asking price.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: was $2,649 now $1,999 at BHPhoto This Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an elegant gaming laptop powered by a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. That's enough power to make even the best PC games look great on the 16-inch 1600p 240Hz display.

This is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals I've seen so far because this laptop was just released this year and comes with everything you need in a great gaming laptop.

Case in point: You get the speed of a 14th Gen Intel Core i9 laptop CPU, the power of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU and 32GB of DDR 5 RAM, plus a 1TB SSD to store all your files and favorite games.

That's good enough to play even the best Steam games at great framerates on the 16-inch (2560 x 1600) HDR-capable IPS display. Plus, you can enjoy silky-smooth framerates thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate. And since it comes with a physical RJ-45 Ethernet jack (in addition to a slew of USB-A, USB-C and HDMI 2.1 ports) you can count on being able to plug into wired Internet for maximum speeds when gaming online.

Of course, you'll want to keep this hefty beast of a laptop plugged in whenever possible if you want to enjoy the best performance. As you'll read in our full Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, this 4-star laptop can last for a few hours on battery when you're writing or browsing the web, but when gaming you'll be lucky to eke out an hour on battery.

But that's par for the course for even the best gaming laptops, so there's no shame in keeping this monster plugged in on a desk. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen so far this year and there's no telling how long it will last, but there are lots of other early Black Friday gaming laptop deals on offer if this one runs dry!