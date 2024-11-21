Act fast! Grab a brand new Mac mini M4 for $100 off at Amazon right now

The Mac mini M4 is one of the best mini PCs I’ve tested yet thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s powerful M4 chips and the fact that the base model is no longer saddled with a measly 8GB of RAM. Not only are you getting 16GB of RAM as the new standard and a faster chip, this new model is the smallest Mac yet which makes it perfect for any desk setup or even for traveling.

Even though the Mac mini M4 just launched earlier this month, thanks to Black Friday deals you can already pick up the latest and greatest tiny desktop from Apple for a steep discount. Right now, you can get the Mac mini M4 for just $499 at Amazon. That’s $100 off its normal price but the Mac mini M4 Pro is also $100 off if you need even more power and storage space. Make sure to click the on-page digital coupon for each Mac to get these prices.

Apple Mac mini (M4): was $599 now $499 at Amazon The base model Mac mini M4 is a big step up from its predecessor and likely enough for most people without any expensive upgrades. It comes with Apple’s awesome M4 chip, double the memory with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. You also get plenty of ports in a tiny package with three Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-C ports, HDMI and Ethernet. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

Apple Mac mini (M4 Pro): was $1,369 now $1,269 at Amazon The pro model of the smallest Mac yet takes things up a notch with more power and storage. It comes with Apple’s M4 Pro chip, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Likewise, instead of Thunderbolt 4 ports, this upgraded model comes with faster Thunderbolt 5 ports. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this price.

In my Mac mini M4 review, not only was I impressed by the performance of Apple’s M4 chip in a desktop form factor but I also loved the new redesign. At just 5 x 5 x 2 inches, this is Cupertino’s smallest Mac yet but it also features some other notable upgrades. For instance, it’s the first Mac mini to feature front ports and now, you have two USB-C ports and a headphone jack right where you’ll actually use them.

Unlike with the Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro, both of these new M4 models have the same rear ports. You get three Thunderbolt ports (Thunderbolt 4 on the base model, Thunderbolt 5 on the pro model), an HDMI port and a gigabit Ethernet port which can be upgraded to a 10 gigabit one if you have one of the best Wi-Fi 7 routers and a fast internet connection.



One thing I really like about the Mac mini M4 compared to the other mini PCs I’ve reviewed is that it has an internal power supply. This means that you won’t have to lug around a bulky power adapter with you and incorporating this mini PC into your desk setup is easier too.

The Mac mini M4 is a fantastic little computer and one that I wholeheartedly recommend but if you’re still on the fence, check out my reasons to buy or skip. Likewise, if you’re in the market for a new mini PC but don’t want to switch to macOS, I’ve rounded up the best Black Friday mini PC deals.