Black Friday Fujifilm deals hit Walmart — save up to $62 on cameras and film

In a world of endless digital photos, there's something special about instant film — and Walmart's Black Friday deals on Fujifilm's Instax line make getting started more affordable. From basic film packs at 70 cents per shot, to their clever hybrid cameras, there's something for every budget.

I've sorted through the current deals to find the best savings on both cameras and film. Whether you're shopping for yourself or looking for a gift that stands out, these picks offer a perfect mix of nostalgia and modern features. Here are my top five Black Friday picks.

Fujifilm Walmart deals

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini Twin Film Pack: was $24 now $14 at Walmart Get twenty shots worth of instant memories with this twin pack of Instax Mini film. The credit card-sized prints develop in minutes and work with any Instax Mini camera. At 70 cents per shot, it's a good time to stock up.

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini 12: was $79 now $69 at Walmart The latest Mini model nails the basics with improved exposure control and a built-in selfie mirror. Close-up mode works great for detailed shots and selfies, while the auto-exposure handles varying light conditions well. Comes in several colors to suit different styles.

Fujifilm Fujifilm Instax Mini EVO Hybrid: was $260 now $198 at Walmart This clever hybrid combines digital convenience with instant film charm. You can preview shots on the LCD screen before printing, saving film for the moments you really want to keep. Includes 10 lens effects and 10 film effects for creative shooting, plus the ability to print photos from your smartphone. And at $62 off, this is a considerable gift for the holidays.

Whether you're just getting started with instant photography or looking to stock up on film, these Walmart deals make it more affordable to create physical memories.



The savings are particularly good on film packs, so it's worth grabbing extra while prices are low — trust me, you'll be surprised how quickly you go through them once you start shooting.