Snap! One of my favorite vlogging cameras is discounted for Black Friday — save $100 on the Sony ZV-E10

Black Friday deals are ramping up before the big day on the 29th of November, which means if there's a particular product you've been eyeing up, now's the time to jump on it. If you've been on the hunt for one of the best mirrorless cameras for vlogging, I've found a sweet deal for you.

The fantastic Sony ZV-E10 is currently 13% off at Amazon U.S., which has brought its retail price down from $799 to $698 — and yes, that includes a lens. In the U.K., the camera without the lens is currently 27% off at Amazon. Although the camera has a successor, the ZV-E10 II which I rated very highly, the second-gen model doesn't have any discounts and will cost you a pretty penny. The first-gen ZV-E10 is your best choice in its stead as it offers impressive specs for vlogging and stills. This is a deal you don't want to miss!

Sony ZV-E10: was $799 now $698 at Amazon Save $100 on the Sony ZV-E10 in this year's Black Friday sales. This portable camera gives you one-touch control over background blurring, captures 4K video at 30fps, and comes with a fast autofocus system with impressive object and eye detection. An easy camera to recommend at its retail price too, this deal is too good to pass up on. Read more ▼

The ZV-E10 has a lot to offer. It's a very easy-to-use camera for vlogging enthusiasts and serious content creators alike, thanks to a well-laid-out control scheme and a responsive touchscreen with 921,600 dots. The camera is sturdy and reliable, boasting premium construction for a low price.

But its vlogging specs is where this camera earns some bonus points. The camera captures 4K video at 30fps (you'll need to upgrade to the ZV-E10 II for 60fps) and footage is smooth and high quality. You can also shoot in FullHD at 100fps which jumps to 120fps when shooting in Sony's S&Q mode to shoot slow-mo footage. That's not all. If you want to capture a wider dynamic range for more creative control in post-production, you can shoot in S-Log 2 and HLG color profiles. Vloggers will also be pleased to hear that the camera has a Product Showcase mode. When enabled, the camera will quickly and automatically shift focus from your face to a product held in front of the camera — now that's nifty!

Other features include a large 24.2MP sensor to capture detailed and sharp stills, a hybrid autofocus system and eye AF to track humans and animals, and the camera can also be used as a webcam — so you can quickly livestream by plugging it into your laptop. Battery life is solid too, with a single charge reaping 440 shots or 125 minutes of video.

The camera being 13% off at Amazon right now is a great deal, and the bundle includes the Sony E 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS kit lens so you can rest assured you're getting bang for your buck. Hurry, now's the time to snap up this deal!

For more Black Friday savings, make sure you check out our Black Friday deals live blog where we cover the best deals — from laptops and TVs to cameras and audio gear.