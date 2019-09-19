Razor Electric Scooter Buying Guide: Find the Right Model for You

The name Razor has become practically synonymous with scooters. The company's scooter legacy started more than two decades ago, and though it began with manual-push scooters, it has since expanded to include electric scooters, the latest craze.

If you're shopping for an electric scooter and are interested in sticking with a well-known brand, Razor is worth a look. There are more than a dozen models to choose from, and though they're not all fan favorites, there are plenty of well-rated models for your consideration.

Before you narrow down your search, you'll want to figure out what kind of scooter you want from Razor. Is this an electric scooter for your child to ride to school and back? Or are you an adult looking for a scooter for commuting to the office?

Even if it's merely a scooter for casual rides around the neighborhood, take a look at the criteria to consider before you dive into Razor's library of products. If you're a first time buyer, consider looking over our full electric scooter buying guide .

Start with a budget

Despite its relative affordability, an electric scooter is a significant purchase, like any other type of vehicle. You'll want to consider a few factors before you begin curating your shopping list from Razor's website.

First: What is your budget and who will be riding the scooter? Razor's most popular model for kids, the E100, costs less than $200. But for about $50 more, you can grab something like the E175 electric scooter, which has a bigger battery and a slightly longer range.

If your kid is a teen, expect to spend a bit more. Electric scooters in this age range start at $200 and top out at about $600. Razor offers sit-down and moped-type vehicles, too, but because they're bigger and require a bit more assembly, they tend to cost more than your standard stand-up scooter.

For adults, expect to spend even more cash — starting at $420 for our top pick, the Razor EPrime , and up to $700 for Razor's newly launched E-XR Electric Scooter . For these vehicles, the range is often longer, and the build is more sophisticated so that you can quickly scale uneven pavement with comfort and ease.

How far do you want to go?

How far do you want your Razor scooter to take you? Razor doesn't state its vehicle ranges by miles, but rather by minutes of ride-time, which can make choosing the right model a bit tedious. A quick search for models on sites like Amazon, Walmart and Jet can often help fill in the blanks for this specific information. You can also attempt a conversion by using a service like Google Maps to plan your usual route. Then, select the cycling option. It's not an apples-to-apples comparison, but it can help you estimate how much ground you plan to cover and whether it falls within a scooter's predicted range.

Who is riding it?

Razor sorts its scooters primarily by age, making it easy to scan which models fit your criteria. Electric scooters labeled "Ages 8 and up," for example, denote that the vehicle is meant for a specific demographic. In the case of the E100, our top pick for children, the scooter can handle a person up to 120 pounds. That's not to say that a teen or adult can't ride the E100, but it is a good indicator of the age group that the vehicle is geared toward.

Choose your motor

Razor primarily offers three types of motors in its electric-scooter lineup. You can view them all on the main product page , or select a specific type from the filter menu.

The first type is a chain motor, similar to the drive system found on bicycles. Chain motors typically contain two gears plus a chain, and they tend to be the most reliable and serviceable types of electric-scooter motors. But these motors can run into issues, warns LEV Revolution , if a twig or a small rock finds its way into the chain. Chain motors also require regular lubrication so that the chain doesn't rust or catch over time. Two of our top picks, the E100 and the sit-down Ecosmart Metro, use chain motors.

The Power Core scooters use a different kind of drive system called a hub motor. These types of motors, which connect to the rear wheel, typically require little to no maintenance. All of their components are inside a protective casing, which makes it difficult to service, though the point is that you shouldn't have to service it during the scooter's lifetime. Hub motors also tend to offer more consistent acceleration. Because the Power Core scooters use rear-wheel motors, the scooter has the advantage of providing better traction control while you're riding it.

Razor's Big Wheel category of scooters isn't too different from the Power Core lineup. These scooters have larger wheels, which takes a lot of the rattle out of riding bumpy city streets. But they're powered by an electric-hub motor similar to the Power Core lineup of vehicles. At present, only the EPrime is listed in the "Big Wheel" category.

Top Razor scooters

If you don't feel like sifting through the vast library of Razor's offerings, we've narrowed down some of the best rated models to consider for yourself or your little tykes who need their own vehicle for going around the block.

Razor Ecosmart Metro (Image credit: Razor)

1. Razor Ecosmart Metro

For those who want to stay seated

Size: 59.5 x 41.5 x 20.25 inches | Weight: 67 pounds | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 220 pounds

Easy to maneuver

Rear storage

Too heavy to carry

Not good at scaling hills

The Razor EcoSmart Metro is a reliable option for those who want to sit on their commutes across town and who might have things they need carted around. This electric scooter's marquee feature is a comfortable seat and a large bamboo deck to rest your feet while riding. There's also a rack on the back of the vehicle for carrying groceries, sports equipment or anything else you might need to stow while on the go.

The Ecosmart Metro isn't a high-performance vehicle, nor is it very portable. It has a maximum speed of 18 mph and lasts up to 10 miles per charge. But it's a good option for casual riders or those who might feel wary about standing up for their commute.

What reviewers say

The Razor Ecosmart Metro has about 387 customer reviews on Amazon , a majority of which skew positive (it has an overall rating of 4.4 stars). "This scooter is great," writes a recent five-star review. "I use it to go fishing." However, some complaints reference the vehicle's shorter-than-advertised ride time. Some buyers found a way around this by swapping in a higher-capacity battery pack. "I bought 12V 15AH batteries, and this should allow for it to last longer," suggests one recent buyer.

On Wal-Mart , where the Ecosmart Metro has 112 reviews, buyers were particularly impressed with the range and speed. However, there is one two-star review cautioning it's too heavy for some to pick up.

Razor EPrime (Image credit: Razor)

2. Razor EPrime

A great entry-level scooter

Size: 40.6 x 40.2 x 18.2 inches | Weight: 21.56 pounds | Range: 15 miles | Max Rider Weight: 176 pounds

Easy to assemble

Solid build

No headlight or tail lights

Short range

The Razor EPrime is a great starter scooter for those who have yet to venture into the electric- scooter lifestyle. It features a light build, which folds up so that you can cart it up a flight of stairs or slide is underneath a train seat. And it has big wheels, to help ensure a mostly rattle-free ride. The EPrime can reach top speeds of 15 mph, though the scooter is suitable for only up to half an hour of continuous riding — or up to 15 miles.

What Reviewers Say

The Razor EPrime scooter is well-liked by those who have purchased it and spent time riding it around town. GeekSpin liked its build quality and competitive pricing. But don't expect a high-powered performer. "It will get you where you need to go, but not with insane acceleration," writes Electrek's review of the EPrime.

Customer reviews of the EPrime revealed issues with overall ride comfort, citing the scooters lack of suspension. "This scooter has hard plastic wheels and no suspension," writes one Best Buy review. Over at Amazon , while the scooter has an average rating of 4 stars, a common complaint is that "you will feel every crack & bump on the sidewalk."

Razor E100 (Image credit: Razor)

3. Razor E100

An excellent starter scooter for kids

Size: 32.5 x 16 x 36 inches | Weight: 29.5 pounds | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds

Not too fast for first-time riders

Made for kids

Chain-drive motor requires maintenance

Battery life is inconsistent

The E100 is the essential entry-level electric scooter for kids to get a feel of what it's like to ride one around town. It comes in a variety of colors and features accessible twist-grip acceleration controls, as well as a hand-operated front brake. The E100 doesn't go too fast, either. It tops out at 10 mph, though it offers enough torque for heading uphill or getting over steep bumps. And with 40 minutes of drive time — or up to 10 miles — it should get you to school and back, with a minor pit stop in between.

What reviewers say

The E100 has been reviewed more than 2,000 times on Amazon, where it has an average rating of four stars. "Great for kids between 7-11 years of age," wrote one owner. "Battery could last a little longer, but I think it's normal for an electric scooter."

On consumer review site, Consumer Affairs , one recent buyer complained the E100 peters out too quickly, requiring nightly charging. A few other, low-rating Amazon reviews also complained of the lack of battery power. And at Wal-Mart , where there are more than 400 reviews, buyers complained of dead batteries.

Razor Power Core E90 (Image credit: Razor)

4. Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter

Best scooter for kids on a budget

Size: 31.7 x 12.9 x 32.9 inches | Weight: 22 pounds | Range: 5 miles | Max Rider Weight: 120 pounds

Easy to assemble

Doesn't require maintenance

Rattles at maximum speed

Long charge times

The Razor Power Core E90 electric scooter is one of the best budget scooters available for kids. It tops out at 10 mph and offers up to 70 minutes — or 5 miles — of cruising time. It doesn't require maintenance like the E100, either, since it doesn't use a chain-drive system. And while it doesn't fold up like Razor's high-performance offerings, it's light enough to carry and small enough to bring onboard transit without inconveniencing others.

What reviewers say

Buyers have complained of rattling frames at high speeds, while a few others expressed concern over how fast the E90 throttles with their kids on board. “It’s like flooring the gas petal each time you want to start going,” writes one buyer.

Even some of the most positive reviews mention the E90 being a little too fast, with some parents asking for more control over the speedometer. "I wish it came with a governor so I can adjust the speed," wrote one five-star review.

Of Best Buy's 38 reviews, a majority were positive. But even the four-star reviews say they "wish the battery lasted a little longer." Wal-Mart's 112 reviews also mention short battery life, with some customers having to return their units because of dead batteries.

Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter (Image credit: Razor)

5. Razor Pocket Mod Miniature Euro Electric Scooter

Vespa-like design

Size: 50 x 18 x 30 inches | Weight: 62 pounds | Range: 10 miles | Max Rider Weight: 170 pounds

Kids can sit down for the ride

Underseat storage

Requires maintenance

Kids who aren't too keen on standing up while riding may find Razor's Pocket Mod miniature electric scooter to be more their style. The Pocket Mod features a twist-grip throttle for a motorcycle-like feel, and its 12-inch tires are big enough that it remains a comfortable ride. It comes in different colors, and there's even a cubby underneath the seat for storage. The Pocket Mod can manage a cool 15 mph for up to 10 miles.

What reviewers say

Parents and kids were pleased with the Pocket Mod’s overall performance, giving it an overall rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. However, some of the more than 1,400 reviews mention flat tires ("Before the tire popped, it was a great scooter") or complained about scooter's snail's-pace crawl up hills ("It makes it, but it’s working hard").