Segway recalls 220,000 electric scooters - what to do if yours is on the list

One of its more popular scooters can fold accidentally mid-ride

Segway g30lp
(Image credit: Segway)

Segway, the brand perhaps best associated with some of the best electric scooters, has issued a recall for one of its more popular models after receiving reports that it can accidentally collapse while in use.

As posted yesterday (March 20) on the U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission's site, the company issued a notice for all Segway Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters.

According to the notice, the models in question have a faulty mechanism in the hinge, which can cause the handlebars to fold down even while someone is riding the scooter.

Segway has received 68 reports, which have resulted in 20 injuries which include "abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones."

In the notice, Segway says that anyone with either of these scooters — which were sold at major retailers (such as Costco, Best Buy, Amazon, and Segway) from from January 2020 through February 2025 — should immediately stop using the scooter and contact Segway at this recall site, or call Segway at 800-914-6110 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or email them at recall@segway.com.

However, instead of sending you a new scooter, the company will send you instructions to see if the folding mechanism on your scooter isn't working properly, and if so, it will send you a repair kit.

The Segway Ninebot Max G30P and G30LP were midrange models in the company's lineup, capable of speeds of up to 18.6 MPH and a range of up to 40 miles for the G30P (25 miles for the G30LP), making them good options for those who needed to travel longer distances.

The Max G30P is listed as sold out on Segway's site, while the G30LP has been discounted for $499.

Both models are likely going to be replaced with the E3 and F3 scooters, which were announced at CES 2025, and are expected to come out later this year.

Mike Prospero
Mike Prospero
U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Tom's Guide

Michael A. Prospero is the U.S. Editor-in-Chief for Tom's Guide.

