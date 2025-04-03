Segway just announced preorders for its new commuter scooter — here's how to get $250 off

If you're looking for a new electric scooter to get you to and from work, many of the best electric scooter makers are releasing new models, just in time for warmer weather.

For example, Segway just started preorders for the Ninebot Kickscooter F3, and for a limited time, you can get it for $599, a discount of $250 off its regular price.

Segway announced the Kickscooter F3 at CES 2025 in January; it's positioned as an Urban Daily commuter. The F3 is a more affordable version of the Kickscooter G3 Max, with more modest specs, but should prove more than capable for those who need something to get around town.

The F3 is powered by a 450W motor (1000W peak) with a top speed of 20 MPH, with an estimated range of between 25-44 miles, depending on how hard you ride the scooter.

It has 10-inch air-filled tires, a front hydraulic suspension and a rear elastomer suspension, which should provide some cushioning when riding over bumps and potholes.

Like all of the scooters that Segway is releasing this year, the F3 has a very big and colorful display. You also get turn signals built into the handlebars, and there's a new d-pad on the left side to control everything.

Security-wise, you also get Apple FindMy built in and automatic remote locking via Bluetooth. And, a new U-shaped bar above the front wheel makes it easier to attach one of the best bike locks to the scooter to help prevent it from being stolen.

However, this isn't the lightest of scooters, at 42 pounds. You're going to need some real muscle to get it upstairs.

Accessorize it!

Another neat feature with the F3 is that you'll be able to customize it with an assortment of accessories, such as a seat, a cargo rack and a battery pack that will extend its range by up to 37.5 miles.

Pricing and availability of the accessories has not yet been announced.

Outlook

The Segway Kickscooter F3 is currently available for preorder for $599 until April 14, at which time it will be offered for its regular price of $849. Segway is releasing preorders in two batches: The first batch is expected to ship by April 18, while the second batch should ship by April 24.

At $599, the F3 is very attractive, price-wise, and comparable to the Apollo Air, which is also currently discounted to $599 at Apollo Scooters.

While I haven't tested it, on paper the Segway F3 looks to be a very capable mid-range scooter with a good range. Stay tuned for our full review.