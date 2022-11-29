Best stocking stuffers for everyone on your list

Sometimes the greatest gifts come in small packages. That’s certainly the case for the best stocking stuffers you can find this holiday season. There’s truly a tiny treasure for every person on your list — and for your budget.

Whether it’s little gadgets, games or clever accessories, we’ve got your stocking stuffer needs covered. We’ve rounded up 23 of the best stocking stuffers everyone will love, ranging from as low as $10 to no higher than $80. What’s more, some of these items make affordable gifts for Secret Santa or White Elephant exchanges. Either way, these stocking stuffers are guaranteed to impress.

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Microfighter

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Lego)

LEGO sets make great gifts, but builds from some of the more popular franchises can be expensive. If you want to give the gift of a creative build for less, something like the LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest Microfighter 75321 Toy Building Kit is a wonderful compromise. With 98-pieces, it still requires the builder to follow instructions to construct the iconic ship from Disney Plus’s The Mandalorian. The set even comes with a The Mandalorian LEGO minifigure and a jetpack.

Whoosh Screen Cleaner Kit

(Image credit: Whoosh)

Ever wonder how the devices in the Apple Store always have smudge-less screens? The answer is Whoosh Screen Cleaner, a cleaning mist designed specifically for wiping down smartphones, tablets, laptops, e-readers, computer monitors, TVs and more. The affordable Whoosh Screen Cleaner Kit is a must for anyone with multiple screens, packaging a desk-sized 3.4-ounce bottle and a travel-sized 0.3-ounce bottle with three microfiber cloths. Whoosh sells a few variations of screen-cleaning products, but the Whoosh Screen Cleaner Kit is the one that makes the best stocking stuffer.

Bombas Ankle socks

(Image credit: Bombas)

No one really wants socks for Christmas, but everyone could use a new pair in their stocking whether they’ll admit it or not. If you’re going to get someone one set of nice socks, the Bombas Ankle socks are the best you’ll find. Available in both men and women sizes, the Bombas Ankle Socks feature added support around the arch, making them comfortable for runners or people who simply spend a lot of time on their feet. Note that the price of a pair of Bombas Ankle Socks ranges slightly depending on the color.

Zulay Milk Frother

(Image credit: Zulay)

Everyone needs a milk frother — that’s just a fact. The Zulay Milk Frother is the best stocking stuffer you can get for anyone who loves making coffee, cocoa, matcha or other tea beverages at home. It’s even handy as a mini-whisk, letting them beat eggs to a froth for the perfect breakfast scramble. This battery-powered frother is always ready to use with an included stand that looks sleek enough for any coffee station. They’ll want to skip Starbucks once you see how easy it is to make perfect lattes with the Zulay Milk Frother.

Today's best Zulay Milk Frother and Zulay Original Milk Frother deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $17.95 (opens in new tab) $14.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $23.40 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $38.19 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Original Tamogatchi

(Image credit: Tamogatchi)

A Tamogatchi is a perfect stocking stuffer for adults and kids alike. Adults will love the nostalgia factor of feeding a Tamogatchi pet, while kids can learn lessons about caring for their digital creature. Not much has changed for the original Tamogatchi over the years, and that’s what makes it so great: it’s simple yet endlessly enjoyable. These days there are licensed Tamogatchi variations as well the more sophisticated Tamogatchi Pix. But when it comes to stocking stuffers, the original Tamogatchi is the one to get.

Poetry for Neanderthals

(Image credit: Exploding Kittens)

A party game makes a great stocking stuffer. Our favorite this year is Poetry for Neanderthals, a spin on charades that forces players to communicate a secret phrase using only single-syllable words. If a player accidentally uses a longer word as a clue, someone from the opposing team gets to bop them on the head with an inflatable club that comes in the box. The enjoyment of this game starts when you accept that you’ll have to sound a little dumb to win. Depending on who you’re shopping for, there’s a Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW version that takes cues from Cards Against Humanity, too.

Belkin Car Vent mount

(Image credit: Belkin)

Any of the best car mounts are good stocking stuffers for anyone who drives a car. But our favorite value is the Belkin Car Vent mount with adjustable brackets that can hold most major slab smartphones either vertically or horizontally. This gadget secures to an air vent, placing your phone in a convenient position for following directions or quickly answering a call. It’s also small enough to bring on a trip where someone might be using a rental car but still needs their smartphone at eye level. And if they need to charge their phone simultaneously, the Belkin Car Vent has handy cable management to keep your car’s front console organized.

Today's best Belkin Car Vent mount deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $39.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $39.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $53.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Hydroflask Insulated Mug

(Image credit: Hydroflask)

One of the best stocking stuffers this year is the Hydroflask Insulated Mug, a 12-ounce cup with a lid and handle that makes it easy to carry hot drinks on the go. Whether you’re commuting to work or camping in the woods, having a Hydroflask Insulated Mug can certainly come in handy. It can even hold a stew or other small portion of food, protecting the temperature for hours thanks to special TempShield material. While there are plenty of Hydroflask products that make great gifts, there’s perhaps none that are more versatile than the Insulated Mug.

AirTag

(Image credit: Apple)

The Apple AirTag is one of the best keyfinders you can get for someone with an iPhone. An AirTag makes it a breeze to keep tabs on where your items are, as well as locate them when they’re lost. You can use an AirTag to track down a misplaced item with audio and visual cues that lead you right to the AirTag’s location, whether it’s inside a backpack or wallet. You could even attach an AirTag to a pet, with the right collar. For an added personalized touch, you could order an AirTag directly from Apple (opens in new tab) with a free name or emoji engraving.

Today's best AirTag deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29 (opens in new tab) $24.98 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $27.98 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Logitech Pebble Mouse

(Image credit: Logitech)

Know someone who’s desk setup could use an upgrade? Students and professionals alike will love the Logitech Pebble Mouse, a wireless Bluetooth mouse that works with both computers and tablets. Not only is the Pebble Mouse small and, in fact, shaped somewhat like a Pebble, but it comes in an array of fun colors, too. Blueberry and Lavender Lemonade are probably our favorites, though there are at least nine to choose from including some neutral options. The best way to describe the Logitech Pebble Mouse is modern and minimalistic, also making it a great stocking stuffer for anyone who cares about aesthetics. We dare you to find a better-looking computer mouse.

Today's best Logitech Pebble Mouse and Logitech Pebble M350 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) $24.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Deal ends Sun, Dec 4 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $27.84 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $29.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle

(Image credit: Owala)

This year’s hottest water bottle is the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, hands-down. Available in 24-,32- and 40-ounce sizes, the Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle is more versatile than most bottles. Without switching out caps, you can choose whether you prefer to sip with a strap or tilt the bottle back for a swig. The cap also keeps where you drink from clean and doubles as a carrying loop. The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle comes in multiple colors, so pick the one you think your recipient will like best. Everyone needs to stay hydrated, after all.

Anker USB C Charger 40W

(Image credit: Anker)

Charging accessories make some of the best stocking stuffers, and a great one to get is the Anker USB C Charger 40W. This cube features two USB-C ports for fast-charging smartphones and other devices simultaneously. It can even be used to charge a MacBook Air. No one can ever have enough chargers, especially people who travel or live in a busy household where borrowed chargers mysteriously disappear. The Anker USB C Charger 40W comes in a few different fun colors, so there will be no mistaking who it belongs to.

Amazon Halo Band

(Image credit: Amazon)

Anyone looking to kickstart their wellness journey will love the Amazon Halo Band as a stocking stuffer. This discreet activity band is actually a holistic health tracker with the help of Amazon’s Halo platform. Amazon Halo integrates workout programs, nutrition guidance, meditation practices, sleep advice, tone analysis and more along with basic exercise and step tracking. What’s more, a body composition analysis feature can help the user keep tabs on their body’s changes over time. The purchase of an Amazon Halo band comes with 6 months free of the Amazon Halo platform, which costs $3.99/month afterwards. This subscription is more affordable than offered from most competing fitness platforms on the market.

Today's best Amazon Halo Band deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $24.99 (opens in new tab) $10.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $34.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $69.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

FinaMill

(Image credit: FinaMill)

FinaMill is one of the best kitchen gadgets you can find right now, and it’s also a great stocking stuffer. The FinaMill is an all-in-one spice electric spice grinder powered by swappable spice pods that snap in and out easily. It’s ideal for producing freshly ground peppercorns, salt, dried minced garlic or other dried herbs someone might use while cooking. Not only does the system help prevent contamination of spice flavors, but it can be used one-handed which could help with preparation of raw foods. Better yet, the FinaMill is more modern-looking than traditional spice grinders, so it’ll look great out on a counter.

Apple Watch Sport Loop Band

(Image credit: Apple)

If you know someone with an Apple Watch, any of the best Apple Watch bands make great stocking stuffers. But our favorite one right now is the Apple Watch Sport Loop Band, a nylon band woven that’s lightweight, comfortable and well-secured with Velcro. The watchband comes in several two-tone finishes, with the skin side featuring soft cushioning while the other side is made for durability. That’s why the Apple Watch Sport Loop Band is an especially good gift for those who are active. Just make sure you buy the right size, since this Apple Watch bands comes fit for either 41mm or 45mm Apple Watch models. Here’s our guide to Apple Watch sizes if you need further guidance.

Joby Beamo Ring Light for MagSafe

(Image credit: Joby Beamo)

The selfie-lover, food blogger or budding content creator will love to see the Joby Beamo Ring Light for MagSafe in their stocking. This travel-friendly ring light attaches to the back of an iPhone via MagSafe, so it’s always on standby for use. It even features a compact mirror, so the user can check out how they look before they snap a photo or start recording. It offers four levels of brightness (up to 60 lumens) and up to four hours of battery life, which should be plenty for a few days of normal use.

Today's best Joby Beamo Ring Light for MagSafe deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $49.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $49.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Airfly Pro

(Image credit: Air Fly)

Every traveler needs the AirFly Pro from Twelve South. AirFly Pro is a Bluetooth receiver that lets you use your AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones with most standard entertainment consoles on airplanes. It plugs into a 3.5mm headphone jack and wirelessly transmits audio to up to two pairs of Bluetooth headphones at once, meaning two people can watch the same movie together. AirFly Pro has 16 hours of battery life, which is plenty for most trips. Again, this is the best stocking stuffer for travelers or someone you care about that has a vacation coming up.

Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Battery

(Image credit: Anker)

The Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Battery is the best stocking stuffer for someone who’s always needing to charge their iPhone. Unlike a standard power bank that tethers your smartphone to a battery with a cord, this power bank works with MagSafe. That means it magnetically secures to the back of an iPhone for wireless charging. For most iPhones, the Anker 622 Magnetic Portable Battery can provide nearly a complete charge while also providing a helpful kickstand. Finally it can be used as a power bank for your additional devices via USB-C.

JBL Clip 4

(Image credit: JBL)

A small Bluetooth speaker is one of the best stocking stuffers for just about anyone. The JBL Clip 4 is one of our favorites because of how good it sounds for its size. As its name suggests, the Clip 4's ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to your clothing or bag while you explore. And with 10 hours of battery life, you should be able to get a few solid adventures in before it gives out. It’s even waterproof, so you could use it to listen to tunes pool-side or in the shower. The Clip 4 comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits your recipient’s style.

Today's best JBL CLIP 4 deals Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $79.95 (opens in new tab) $44.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $44.95 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $79.99 (opens in new tab) $44.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

Steamery Pilo No.2 Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover

(Image credit: Steamery)

Taking care of fabrics is the key to making garments and furniture last a long time. That’s why something like the Steamery Pilo No.2 Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover is the ultimate stocking stuffer for someone who you know can’t stand when their gym leggings pill or lint sticks to their sofa. This small and rechargeable fabric shaver gently treats fabrics to make them feel like new. It’s ideal for refreshing knits, coats, scarfs, socks, sofas, armrests, blankets and more.

Cync Smart Dimmer Light Switch + Motion Sensor

(Image credit: Cync)

Smart home gifts can be stocking stuffers, too. Especially a device package like the Cync Smart Dimmer Light Switch + Motion Sensor, which can make traditional lights smart. The best part? You can get the version that doesn’t require a neutral wire, offering compatibility for older homes. By replacing a standard light switch with the Cync Smart Dimmer Light Switch, you can control those lights via the physical dimmer, the Cync app, Alexa or Google Assistant. When you set up the bundled motion sensor, you can also create a routine that triggers the light switch upon recognized movement.

Hum by Colgate electric toothbrush

(Image credit: Colgate)

The Hum by Colgate electric toothbrush is perhaps the only toothbrush someone will be actually excited to see in their stocking. That’s because it’s not your average electric toothbrush — it connects to a smartphone app that tracks your brushing habits and tries to keep you accountable for dental hygiene. The sensors in the Hum toothbrush can identify spots you frequently miss and provide direction to improve your brushing. When you meet your brushing goals, you’ll bank credits that can be redeemed for replacement brush heads, toothpaste or even another Hum.

HP Sprocket Photo Printer

(Image credit: HP)

Of all the best stocking stuffers, the HP Sprocket Photo Printer is the top choice for people who will love bringing their images to life. This device instantly prints 2x3 sticky-backed images from a compatible smartphone app. In the app, you can edit photos with fun stickers, frames and filters before you print, making the stickers cute accessories for stationary, scrapbooking, phone cases and more. The HP Sprocket Photo Printer is truly a memory maker, starting from the movement you take it out the box. Talk about a way to capture holiday memories!