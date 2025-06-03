Adobe Photoshop for Android is finally here — how to get it

A few months after releasing a version for iPhones, Adobe has launched Photoshop Mobile for Android, bringing its suite of photo editing tools to a much wider market. While this new app is in beta form as the company works out the kinks, it's also offering a number of premium tools and features for free.

Here's a look at Photoshop for Android (beta), and what you'll be able to do with it.

Back in February, Adobe launched a Photoshop app for iPhones that was much more expansive than the existing Photoshop Express. This newer version gave users access to more of the features you could find on the desktop app, such as layers, masking, and blending.

(Image credit: Future)

Crucially, like the iPhone version, the Photoshop for Android (beta) will also include Adobe's Generative Fill feature, which uses Firefly AI to fill in areas of images based on contextual data or user prompts, or to create images out of whole cloth, like the ones I made above of a cat on top of a pizza.

As with the iPhone app, the Android version is vertically oriented, with a row of icons along the bottom of the screen that let you select areas, adjust brightness, contrast, hue, saturation, etc., add text, retouch, and paint.

As with its other apps, all the edits you make are nondestructive, so you can easily undo anything you don't like.

(Image credit: Future)

While the app is free to download, to use all of its tools, you'll need to sign up for a subscription, which costs $7.99 per month or $70 per year. However, Adobe representatives said that, for a limited time, all features in the Android app would be free to use without a subscription.

Photoshop on Android (beta) is available in the Google Play store for devices running Android 11 or later, with a minimum of 6GB of RAM (8GB or more recommended).