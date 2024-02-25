5 best action movies on Hulu to stream right now

What makes an action movie one of the “best?” For me, it’s an action film that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Give me a movie full of campy characters, buck-wild storylines, and kickass soundtracks. Bonus if these movies can transport me into a different world and let me touch down back into real life in about two hours.

Luckily, Hulu has got you covered. When you want an action movie that’s more bonkers than bloody, you’ve got plenty to choose from. You can go back to medieval England set to a rock soundtrack or figure out how to survive a zombie apocalypse with a positive attitude. Settle in and enjoy the five best action movies on Hulu streaming right now.

'A Knight’s Tale'

I can’t think of another movie that manages to combine Queen’s “We Will Rock You” with a jousting match. This is the movie to watch if you love — or love to hate — anachronistic storytelling like "Bridgerton." But instead of bringing the audience into British high society, filmmaker Brian Helgeland brings us to the land of knights, sword fights, and jousting matches. The movie features a murderer’s row of talent, from Rufus Sewell to Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany.

"A Knight’s Tale" follows William Thatcher (Ledger), a poor man who wants to better his station in life and catch the eye of a princess (Shannyn Sossamon). To do that, he must transform himself into a nobleman who competes in the jousting ring against Count Adhemar (Sewell). Supporting William is his merry band of misfit friends, including Wat (Alan Tudyk), Roland (Mark Addy), and Chaucer (Bettany).

'National Treasure'

When "National Treasure" came out in 2004, it caused a sensation. Plenty of articles were published to ensure viewers that the Declaration of Independence hadn’t been defaced for the movie (and to prove it didn’t have a secret map on the back). The movie’s story was wild and inventive and offered a new way of learning about history. Does it stretch the imagination? Yes, of course. Do I still remember what I learned from that movie about daylight savings? You better believe it.

"National Treasure" follows Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage) and Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) as they aim to unearth a trail of hidden symbols in U.S. historical objects. They team up with Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger) as they work against the clock to steal the Declaration of Independence and find hidden treasure before their nemesis (Sean Bean) can.

'The Lost City'

This movie has it all: hidden treasure, jungle exploration, and some hefty comedic chops, thanks to Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. "The Lost City" follows romance novelist Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock), who’s been in hiding after the death of her husband. When an evil billionaire mastermind (Daniel Radcliffe), who believes Loretta knows how to find a long-lost treasure, kidnaps her, cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum) attempts to come to the rescue.

Loretta and Alan must navigate a dangerous jungle in order to escape. Critic Wenlei Ma wrote, “The Lost City is exactly the kind of throwback rom-com adventure that is elevated from fine to riotous thanks to the presence of Sandra Bullock.”

'Little Monsters'

There are so many iterations of the zombie movie available that it feels hard to think of any situations that would seem new and fresh. But "Little Monsters," which got its start at the Sundance Film Festival, finds one while also adding a healthy, bloody dose of humor. Critics praised Nyong'o as the high-spirited kindergarten teacher who, in order to keep her students calm, comes up with elaborate excuses for the slow-walking, brain-eating zombies.

In order to get close to the kindergarten teacher Miss Audrey (Lupita Nyong’o), Dave (Alexander England) volunteers to chaperone a class trip to a local farm. But when a group of zombies escapes a military facility and takes over the farm, Miss Audrey and Dave must work together to keep the kids calm and alive.

'Snowpiercer'

If you still find yourself looking for an edge-of-your-seat action movie with real stakes, I’ve got you covered. "Snowpiecer" brings us into a climate dystopia, where the only survivors replicate society on a thousand-car train. Chris Evans stars as Curtis, one of the underclass who fights to move from the back of the train cars (where the poorest live) to the front. He must face off with overseer Mason (Tilda Swinton). The movie was directed by Boon Joon Ho, who would later go on to direct Best Picture Oscar winner "Parasite."

The movie got rave reviews when it first came out; it currently has a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes. David Sims at The Atlantic wrote that "Snowpiercer" is “[t]hat rare experience you don't get to have much in the summer anymore, a loud, clanging, original action flick that's grabbing you by the lapels and yelling in your ears.”

