5 best movies about aliens to get you in the mood for ‘Alien: Romulus’

Are you eagerly waiting for “Alien: Romulus” to hit theaters? Don’t worry, because I am too, and it’s been a painful wait so far. It genuinely feels like an eternity until we see this highly anticipated movie on the big screen in August, but there are other movies about aliens to watch until that time rolls around. And yes, these movies will definitely keep your excitement in check for the next few weeks.

There’s just something about alien movies that is so thrilling and tense. The undeniably special sci-fi genre often delves into extraterrestrial beings that come down to Earth, but they’re so much more than a simple invasion. “A Quiet Place” explores the fear of making sound around creatures with ultrasonic hearing while “No One Will Save You” focuses on a girl alienated from her community (no pun intended).

If you need something to occupy your mind while you wait for “Alien: Romulus”, check out these five best movies about aliens.

‘Alien’

I had to start off this list with one of the best horror sci-fi movies ever, especially with “Alien: Romulus” coming up. The story follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo, who receives a distress signal from an unexplored planet. When they investigate, they discover a deadly alien creature that infiltrates their ship. The alien begins to hunt the crew members one by one, leading to a tense and terrifying struggle for survival. Even though “Alien” is absolutely brilliant, it wouldn’t be half as good without Sigourney Weaver as the protagonist, Ripley.

Watch on Hulu

‘A Quiet Place’

“A Quiet Place” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where blind alien creatures with highly sensitive hearing have wiped out much of the human population. To survive, the Abbott family lives in near-total silence, communicating through sign language and taking extreme measures to avoid making any noise that could attract deadly creatures. This movie focuses on the family’s struggle to navigate daily life under these conditions and protect themselves, especially as Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) prepares for the birth of her baby. John Krasinski, who plays the father, also directed this movie.

Watch on Paramount Plus

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘10 Cloverfield Lane’

One of the best tense thrillers ever made, “10 Cloverfield Lane” follows a young woman named Michelle (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who wakes up in an underground bunker after a car accident. The bunker is owned by Howard (John Goodman), who claims he saved her from a catastrophic chemical attack that has rendered the outside world uninhabitable. Along with another bunker inhabitant, Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.), Michelle begins to doubt Howard’s story and questions whether it’s safer inside the bunker or if she should attempt to escape. Trust me when I say, this movie does an incredible job at building tension and leaving you shocked.

Watch on Pluto TV

‘No One Will Save You’

“No One Will Save You” centers around Brynn Adams (Kaitlyn Dever), a young woman who lives alone in a secluded house. Her peaceful existence is shattered when she discovers that extraterrestrial beings have invaded her home. As the invasion escalates, Brynn must confront her deepest fears and fight to survive against the relentless alien attackers. The movie combines elements of suspense, isolation, and fear, which will give you an incredibly tense viewing experience. Plus, I believe this movie is the perfect watch before “A Quiet Place: Day One” is released in theaters soon.

Watch on Hulu

‘Super 8’

Want something a bit more tame? “Super 8” is a classic movie that everyone should experience. It follows a group of young kids who go out to a train station to film a scene for their zombie movie. However, what was supposed to be a fun night turns into a nightmare when the kids witness a horrific train crash. After just merely escaping, they realize the train was holding some kind of creature that ends up getting free. Joe Lamb (Joel Courtney), leader of the group, discovers they are in the middle of a terrifying mystery involving a government conspiracy and a powerful alien.

Watch on Prime Video