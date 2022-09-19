Best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases in 2022

The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases help make sure your $1,099 doesn't turn into a collection of cracked glass and scratched surfaces after an accidental drop. And while protection is a primary reason to get a case, these accessories serve other purposes, too.

Some cases are practical, serving as wallets in addition to a way to tote around your smartphone. Others put an emphasis on design, augmenting the look of Apple's new phone with eye-catching colors and patterns.

Still, added protection is the main focus of most of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases. While our iPhone 14 Pro Max review found a durable device with impressive water resistance and a Ceramic Shield display, accidents can happen. Get a case with a lot of drop protection, and you can make sure those accidents are ones you walk away from with your phone intact.

If you're in the market for a case that complements your new iPhone purchase, these are the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases we've spotted so far.

What are the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases?

The best iPhone 14 Pro Max case depends heavily on your own personal taste and what you're looking for from a case. That said, we think the Presidio2 Pro case will tick the boxes for most people, as it offers extensive drop protection, colorful choices and MagSafe compatibility. MagSafe is also key for Apple's own iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case, with magnets built right into the case for attaching accessories.

iPhone 14 Pro Max cases tend to be on the costly side, but Totallee's Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max case delivers an affordable price in a clear case that shows off the phone's design. If protection's what you're after, either the UAG Metropolis or Otterbox Defender Series will be excellent choices for your needs.

1. Presidio2 Pro MagSafe for iPhone 14 Pro Max Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case overall Colors: Pink, Blue, Black, Charcoal, Grounded Purple, Spring Purple

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 0.3 ounces + Many colorful options

+ 13-foot drop protection

- Visible company logo Speck says its Presidio2 Pro case works like an airbag for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, cushioning the phone against any shocks from drops. As a result, you can count on 13-foot drop protection for you iPhone, with raised bezels keeping the screen and camera array from striking any surfaces. The Presidio2 offers additional protection via a Microban antimicrobial coating. And Speck says the iPhone 14 Pro Max version of its case is designed to work with MagSafe.

2. Totallee Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro Max Case value Colors: Clear (hard and soft), Frosted Black, Frosted Clear, Green, Red, Navy Blue

Materials: Thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 0.1 ounces + Available in color or transparent finishes

+ Thin, light design

- Not the flashiest of appearances Get the Totallee Clear iPhone 14 Pro Max case if you don't want a particularly flashy case that still provides a level of protection for your new phone. You might not even notice the Totallee case is there, in part because it's so thin and light and also because you can pick a clear option that shows off your iPhone 15 Pro Max. If you prefer a splash of color, Totallee has options for you there, too. And of course, the thin design means attaching MagSafe accessories won't be an issue. (opens in new tab) 3. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Mujjo (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro Max wallet case Colors: Black, Tan, Blue

Materials: Leather

Weight: TBA + Stylish case with slots for cards

+ Made with vegetable-tanned Ecco Leather

- On the pricey side of things Mujjo's Full Leather Wallet Case offers more than just a protective cover for your iPhone 14 Pro Max (though it handles that job ably). It also doubles as a wallet, with a card pocket capable of holding two to three cards, whether it's a credit card, an ID card or what have you. A raised edge keeps the rear camera array safe, while a microfibre lining protects your phone from the inside. Choose from three different shades of leather that will develop their own unique patina the longer you use the case.

4. UAG Metropolis iPhone 14 Pro Max Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Pro Max case protection Colors: Kevlar Black

Materials: Kevlar

Weight: 2.4 ounces + 16-foot drop protection

+ Folio cover has slots for 2 cards

- Just one color option

- Hefty It's going to be very hard to damage the iPhone 14 Pro Max when it's tucked inside on of the Metropolis cases from Urban Armor Gear. The case is made out kevlar and promises impact resistance plus enhanced corner protection. The iPhone 14 Max's screen can be covered by a folio that uses magnetics to snap shut. For added flexibility, you even get a pair of card slots on the inside of the folio.

5. Incipio Duo Case with MagSafe for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Best basic iPhone 14 Pro Max case Colors: Blue, Black, Red

Materials: Recycled plastic

Weight: 2.1 ounces + 12-foot drop protection

+ Made from recycled materials

- Plain design The argument for the Incipio Duo is simple — this phone will keep your case safe from damaging drops. Specifically, Incipio promises 12-foot drop protection with the Duo, which is also designed to work with MagSafe accessories. The design isn't flashy, but at least you can choose between a trio of colors to put your own personal stamp on the case. Incipio uses recycled materials for its case, too, so you can rest as easy about the case's environmental impact as you would about the impact from crashes. 6. Mous Limitless 5.0 for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most distinct iPhone 14 Pro Max case Colors: Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, Speckled Black Fabric, Walnut, White Acetate

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Unique materials

* Slim fit

- Costs more than $50 The Mous Limitless 5.0 doesn't look like most iPhone 14 Pro Max cases. Mous turns to a wide variety of materials — everything from Aramid fibre to bamboo — to give your case a distinctive look. The Limitless case features protection as well, absorbing the shocks from unexpected drops to keep your phone safe. The Mous Limitless also has a ring of MagSafe -friendly-magnets on the back of the case. 7. Moment Case for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Moment (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPhone Pro Max case for photographers Colors: Indigo, Black, Clay, Olive

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Works with Moment iPhone lenses

+ 10-foot drop protection

- Lenses sold separately Photographers should consider the Moment Case for iPhone Pro Max. It can fit an optional snap-in 67mm filter mount, CineClear filters or Drop-in Lens Mount (sold separately) so you can attach Moment's filters and lenses to your iPhone 14 Pro Max for enhanced photos. Even without those additions, you get 10-foot drop protection from a thin case with a textured surface that's easy to grip. Four distinct color options add to the appeal 8. OtterBox Defender Series for iPhone 14 Pro Max View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Good protection alternative Colors: Black, Light Blue, Navy, Pink, Realtree Edge

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 0.29 ounces + Made with 50% recycled plastic

+ Survived 4x as many drops as the military standard for drop protection

- Very expensive compared to other cases

- No magnets for MagSafe accessories OtterBox's hard shell case promises strong protection for your iPhone 14 Pro Max, having endured four times as many drops in testing that are required to meet the military standard for drop protection. The case can work with wireless and MagSafe charging pads, though be aware there are no magnets in the case for attaching accessories. 9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Leather Case with MagSafe View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Apple (opens in new tab) Best MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Max case Colors: Midnight, Ink, Forest Green, Umber, Orange

Materials: Tanned leather

Weight: TBA + Stylish leather material

+ MagSafe compatible

+ Six terrific colors

- Leather can crease over time For the best fit for any MagSafe accessories you use with your iPhone 14 Pro Max, turn to Apple's Leather Case with MagSafe. Apple's case has built-in magnets that line up perfectly with the MagSafe connectors on the back of the iPhone 14 Pro Max for a secure fit. In addition to that, you also get a stylish-looking leather case that's available in a half-dozen different colors. You can slip your iPhone 14 Pro Max inside the Leather Case for a perfectly snug fit.

What to look for with the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

The first thing to do when shopping for an iPhone 14 Pro Max case is to make sure that it actually fits the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Though this phone shares a 6.7-inch screen with the new iPhone 14 Plus, it also has a larger camera array, so cases for the Plus won't be a good fit for your iPhone 14 Pro Max. The same goes with cases for earlier iPhone Pro Max versions — camera arrays and buttons size change from year to year.

Looking for something that fits the standard iPhone 14? Check out our best iPhone 14 cases picks.

Always check the drop protection promised for an iPhone case, particularly if you want one that keeps your handset safe from danger. The best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for protection will promise at least four-foot drop protection.

If you take advantage of MagSafe accessories, make sure the case is not only MagSafe-compatible, but that it has magnets in the case itself to attach any add-ons. Most cases these days will also work with wireless charging pads, but it doesn't hart to check.

How we pick the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases

We assemble our initial list of the iPhone 14 Pro Max cases by perusing the list of announced cases and relying on reader recommendations and word of mouth. We do attempt to bring in more cases for additional testing at a later date. We primarily assess cases based on price, drop protection, extra features and support for MagSafe and wireless charging. Because taste in cases differs from person to person, we look to include a wide variety of cases at different price ranges so that our best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases picks include something for everyone.