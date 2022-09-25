Best iPhone 14 Plus cases in 2022

As durable as the iPhone 14 Plus is, you’re still going to want one of the best iPhone 14 cases to keep your $899 phone intact. Yes, Apple uses a durable glass on the back of its phones and a Ceramic Shield to protect the display, but accidents still happen. A case can stop those accidents from being a total loss.

But cases do more than just provide protection from drops. They can also add style and other features like a wallet or kickstand to the mix. And the best iPhone 14 Plus cases also work with MagSafe accessories so that you can wirelessly charge your phone without having to take it out of the case.

Whether you are more interested in style, protection, or want a mix of both, there are plenty of options for the iPhone 14 Plus. We’ve found some of the best iPhone 14 Plus cases you can buy right now for a wide variety of needs.

What are the best iPhone 14 Plus case right now?

Picking the best iPhone 14 case when there’s so many to choose from is a difficult task, especially since personal taste plays such a big role in which case is the most appealing. But we think the Mous Limitless 5.0 for the iPhone 14 Plus will satisfy most people with its blend of eye-catching designs, MagSafe compatibility and protection.

If you want a great case for a low price, the Caseology Parallax fits the bill, while either the UAG Pathfinder or the CaseBorne ArmadilloTek V will offer the protection you seek. For stylish cases in leather, choose between either Mujjo’s Full Leather Wallet Case or the iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case that comes direct from Apple.

1. Mous Limitless 5.0 Magsafe iPhone Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best iPhone 14 Plus case Colors: Black Leather, Bamboo, White Acetate, Speckled Black Fabric, Walnut, Aramid Fibre

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane, and TPE

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Stylish designs

+ MagSafe compatible

- Premium price The Mous Limitless 5.0 improves on its predecessor with enhanced protection and new features such as an internal microfiber lining. MagSafe compatibility means you can use the case with multiple accessories. While expensive at $65, you can bundle it with other Mous accessories for additional savings. 2. Caseology Parallax Mag Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best value case Colors: Burgundy, Matte Black, Midnight Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.8 ounces + 4-foot drop protection

+ Costs less than $20

- Can be a little slippery Caseology’s Parallax case is always a solid bet for providing outstanding protection for your phone, as the case maker tests its cases to survive 4-foot drops 26 times. Raised lips protect the screen and camera areas. The iPhone 14 Plus version of the Parallax is especially interesting to iPhone users because it comes with MagSafe magnets via integrated magnets that will keep your phone aligned with wireless chargers. 3. UAG Pathfinder View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best protection Colors: Earth, Black, White, Silver, Olive, Midnight Camo, Ash, Ice

Materials: Composite with TPU bumpers

Weight: 1.4 ounces + Amazing drop protection

+ Certified for MagSafe

- Bulky design Urban Armor Gear’s Pathfinder case is the one to turn to when you want your iPhone 14 Plus to survive anything life can throw at it. The case promises impact protection for drops of up to 18 feet. As a result, the Pathfinder is on the bulky side, but at least you get an eye-catching design in return. With the added bonus of MagSafe compatibility, you can be assured that your iPhone 14 Plus case will work with many accessories. (opens in new tab) 4. Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case Check Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Mujjo (opens in new tab) Best wallet case Colors: Black, Tan Monaco Blue

Materials: Vegetable-tanned Ecco leather

Weight: TBA + Extra slot for cards

+ Stylish material

- Limited drop protection Your iPhone 14 Plus case doesn’t have to stop with protecting your phone. If you get Mujjio’s Full Leather Wallet case, it can also pull double duty carrying your cash or cards around. A slot has enough room for three credit or iD cards. And Mujjo’s case offers some measure of protection, too, with a raised bezel around both the screen and camera bump. Plus, microfiber lining on the inside of the case helps keep the iPhone 14 Plus safe and sound. 5. CaseBorne AmardilloTek V View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best drop protection Colors: Black, Orange, Purple, Red,. White, Blue

Materials: Polycarbonate, thermoplastic polyurethane

Weight: 2.5 ounces + Built in kickstand

+ Screen protector

+ Covered ports

- Bulky and heavy The CaseBourne ArmadilloTek V can protect the back and corners of your phone, but the iPhone 14 Plus’ 6.7-inch display is in good hands, too, thanks to an additional front plate to guard the screen. That means a bulkier case than a lot of the best iPhone 14 Plus case options on this list, but it also translates to 21-foot drop protection. The built-in kickstand also allows for hands-free viewing for added convenience. 6. OtterBox Prefix Series View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Best clear case Colors: Clear, Black/Clear, Purple/Clear, Glitter/Clear

Materials: Polycarbonate

Weight: 2.0 ounces + Thin, light case

+ Military standard drop protection

- Minimal appearance There’s not much flash to the OtterBox Prefix Series — though you can opt for a version of this clear basic case with glitter or an eye-catching purple frame if you want to inject some style. But you will get protection from drops as OtterBox tests this case to meet the military standard for drops. Because this is a clear case, you’ll show off Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus design, and you won’t add any extra bulk to the super-sized iPhone due to a thin, light design. 7. iPhone 14 Plus Leather Case with MagSafe View at Apple (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple’s best leather case Colors: Brown, Forrest Green, Black, Orange, Umber

Materials: Leather

Weight: TBA + Classy design

+ Certified for MagSafe

- Leather may fade over time For a clean and classy look, leather is the way to go, particularly when the case is as beautifully crafted as Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus accessory is. Magnets included in the case ensure that it will work with any MagSafe accessories. This case offers enough protection from scrapes and bumps and the leather should protect from small to moderate drops. 8. Casetify MagSafe Impact Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Most unique design Colors: 13 different patterns and colors

Materials: Plant-based eco-shock material

Weight: 1.8 ounces + Great designs

+ Uses recycled materials

+ Works with Magsafe

- Distracting logo If you want your iPhone 14 Plus case to reflect your personality, Casetify has you covered. Casetify sells its Impact case in a wide variety of colors, and designs, making each option unique. With drop protection up to 8 feet,, you can be sure your iPhone 14 Plus emerges unscathed from most drops. You can charge your phone wirelessly without removing it from the Impact case, which also supports MagSafe accessories. 9. Totallee Thin iPhone Plus Case View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Slimmest case Color: Clear (hard and soft), Frosted Black, Frosted Clear, Red, Navy, Green, Pearl White

Material: Polypropylene

Weight: 2.4 ounces + Ultra slim

+ Unique frosted look

- Not certified for MagSafe You don’t need bulk to keep your iPhone 14 Plus safe from danger. Take the Totallee Thin case, which delivers some protection — maybe not as much as other best iPhone 14 Plus case entries — while remaining ultra slim. The unique matte frosted surface on Totallee’s case helps to keep your phone from feeling slippery, and it looks sleek to boot. You’ve got a choice between several frosted colors, including a clear frost which allows your original phone color to peek through.

What to look for in the best iPhone 14 Plus cases

Be sure that you’re actually shopping for an iPhone 14 Plus case. The Plus shares the same 6.7-inch screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but cases that fit the Pro version won’t fit your phone, as the camera arrays are differently sized. (If you are looking for the best iPhone 14 Pro Max case, we’ve got you covered.) The same goes for the best iPhone 14 cases and the best iPhone 14 Pro cases — these are 6.1-inch phones and their cases simply won’t fit.

Otherwise, pay attention to the levels of drop-protection each case promises. The best iPhone 14 Plus cases will be able to withstand 4 foot drops. Some cases even provide more stringent drop protection, so consider those if keeping your phone safe from damage is your top priority. As a rule, the more drop protection promised, the thicker the case.

If you plan on using MagSafe accessories like wireless chargers with your phone, double check MagSafe compatibility for your case. Many cases do offer it, but some do not.

How we pick the best iPhone 14 Plus cases

We use word of mouth and customer reviews to come up with our initial list of best iPhone 14 Plus cases. We look at factors like cost, drop protection, special features and colors when evaluating cases. We also try to include a variety of cases featuring different styles and prices to account for different tastes and preferences. When possible, we bring in cases for additional testing.